Mums
Brian Kinney

Add a splash of fresh color to the fall landscape with mums. This traditional fall flower is a favorite of many green thumbs. They come in a wide range of colors and provide weeks of floral beauty. Mums are great in containers, the garden and cut flower bouquets. Fall just wouldn’t be the same without them.

When shopping for mums you may see them labeled as garden, perennial, gift or florist mums. All these different names for plants that basically look alike can be confusing. The answer lies in their response to day length, hardiness and use.