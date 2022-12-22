For many parents, their interest in sustainability and earth-friendly living is driven by a desire to create a better world for their children. Taking personal action and responsibility are part of the solution, but teaching the next generation to be environmentally conscious is an important part of the equation, too.
Here are a few tips for parents to model and impart sustainable living.
Be smart about school supplies. Before restocking your child’s supplies, take inventory of what you have left over from last year. You probably had several items with plenty of life left — or things that were bought as backups — so you can avoid waste and save a little money while reducing your consumption of unnecessary goods.
Model good habits. Kids learn by example, so make an intentional effort to turn lights off before you leave the house each morning, turn off the water while brushing teeth, use alternate energy sources around the house and encourage your school district and municipality to adopt sustainable practices.
Reduce lunch packaging waste. Convenient, single-serve packaging makes assembling school lunches a breeze, but all that extra wrapping is waste that ends up in the landfill. Other options, like buying in bulk and sending treats in reusable plastic bags, is a more earth-friendly approach. Bento-style boxes with compartments for different foods are another option to help make lunchtime more sustainable.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and
Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden,
Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Basin average rainfall of 1.5" to 2" and about 1" of liquid
equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall
totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the
Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern
Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally
higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be
reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River
at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which
are of the highest concern at this time.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight Thursday night, and peaking during the early to mid
afternoon Friday before abating in the evening. In parts of the
southern Green Mountains in Vermont, and in parts of Essex
County, New York, these strong winds may arrive soon after an
elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the
region. This could exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Currently in Williston
33°
Partly Cloudy
34° / 16°
3 PM
33°
4 PM
32°
5 PM
32°
6 PM
34°
7 PM
34°
Sign up for our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.