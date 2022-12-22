Virtual program premiers on Jan. 6
In some cultures, gifts are traditionally given on Epiphany, the Christian holiday that celebrates the visitation of the baby Jesus by the wise men who traveled far to meet him.
The historical background and significance of this story are the focus of “The Gift, Story of the Magi,” a virtual program that Williston performance artist Victoria Fraser will premiere the evening of January 6.
“The Gift” is one of seven stories developed by Fraser in her Christmas Cycle. Each artistic performance combines storytelling, imagery and music and is the result of extensive research Fraser has conducted into the history and iconography of important elements of the Christmas story. The endeavor, which she began decades ago, was driven by her desire to have a more profound experience of the holiday and its meaning.
Until Covid hit, Fraser performed the narratives live, one per year, in a repeating cycle. The restrictions of the pandemic led her to produce her first video performance from the cycle, “The Great Tree of Christmas,” in 2020. In 2021 she released the video of her story of the birth of Jesus, “Miraculous Child, The Nativity.”
In her telling of the story of the Magi, Fraser aims to show how it can affect our lives in a positive way. As she weaves together visceral descriptions and images from the tale, she generates an intimacy for the audience with the scenes that are taking place.
Fraser notes that there are many opinions and scholarly works written about who the wise men are, where they come from, and what they look like. They are depicted in a wide variety of ways in religious art.
“The conclusion I have come to is that the wise men are us. They are people journeying. They’re on a pilgrimage to find a better way of living, to have a more profound existence,” said Fraser.
Because of this, said Fraser, “We can really relate to the wise men.”
Those familiar with the biblical telling will remember that the wise men first visited King Herod in Jerusalem in their quest to find the child. Herod saw the baby boy as a threat to his rule and hoped they would return to reveal the child’s location to him.
“As I was working on the story of the Magi this year, I became aware of how appropriate this story is to these times. I have come to think of these challenging times as a period of history, a time, when ‘Herod is afoot.’ Maniacal oppression and tyrannical leaders rising and the additional rising of freedom and beauty in response,” said Fraser.
Fraser is dedicating the performance to the people of Ukraine for their commitment to overcoming tyranny.
In addition to the video performance, the premiere event will include a Zoom gathering and conclude with a carol sing led by Thomas Jones. For those who cannot make the January 6 program, the video will be available for streaming through January 11. Tickets for both can be purchased at www.christmascycle.com.