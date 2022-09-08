Old Brick Church

The performing arts are coming into what feels like their first post-pandemic autumn, with events that took a two-year hiatus returning to greet audiences. But for Williston’s beloved Brick Church Music Series, the pandemic pause may prove permanent. 

The original organizers of the fall/winter series that packed the Old Brick Church in Williston Village one night a month from October through April have not resumed the considerable organizational efforts it takes to produce the shows — and have not found successors. 

Brick Church Music Series concert promotion

A promotional flyer for the sold out Brick Church Music Series concert from December 2019.  