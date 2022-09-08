The performing arts are coming into what feels like their first post-pandemic autumn, with events that took a two-year hiatus returning to greet audiences. But for Williston’s beloved Brick Church Music Series, the pandemic pause may prove permanent.
The original organizers of the fall/winter series that packed the Old Brick Church in Williston Village one night a month from October through April have not resumed the considerable organizational efforts it takes to produce the shows — and have not found successors.
The series was in its 12th season in 2020 when the pandemic shut it down.
“We kind of got used to not doing all the work that’s involved in putting it together,” said Rick McGuire, the retired Williston town manager who founded the series with resident David Yandell.
This past spring, Yandell and McGuire met to discuss how to revive the series. And while both expressed interest in seeing the series come back, they didn’t have the subsequent meetings it would have taken to pull off an autumn start.
“I don’t know where things stand right now,” McGuire said. “No matter what we do, it’s going to have to involve bringing other people into the group to help produce these concerts. It’s not a tremendous amount of work, but it does take a commitment over a period of time.”
McGuire and Yandell are available to help new organizers take the reins, but they are not planning to lead the way anymore. In years past, now would be the time to promote the series kickoff concert in October. With where things stand now, if the series is to be revived this season, it likely would not be until mid-Winter.
“If we had a bunch a people raring to go, I think we could pull something together for December or January, but October is certainly out,” said McGuire.
In addition to booking, promoting and producing the concerts, there is a need for a sound engineer to work the shows, as well as a curator of the visual arts presentation that accompanied the concert. The series also served as a monthly fundraiser and awareness-raiser for a variety of local nonprofits — generating a philanthropic donation of several hundred dollars.
“It wasn’t a tremendous amount of money, but it was appreciated by the nonprofits,” McGuire said.
The Old Brick Church is town-owned and rented out for special events and religious services. The concert series regularly attracted crowds of up to 100 people and was a way for the community to gather during the dark of winter.
“We generally had extremely good musical talent performing at these shows, and that speaks to the quality of musical talent in Vermont in general. Most of the musicians were from Vermont,” said McGuire.
Anyone interested in helping revive the Brick Church Music Series can call the town manager’s office at (802) 876-1168.