Listen Up Vermont

A spoken word and musical show exploring the messy realities of Vermont teens and the causes they care about has swept the state in the last two years. And last week folks in Winooski got to see it themselves. 

Community College of Vermont in Winooski screened a recording of the show, “Listen Up,” as performed last summer live at Shelburne Farms. The Sept. 29 event was put on with the help of Vermont Public, the Winooski Partnership for Prevention and Kingdom County Productions. 