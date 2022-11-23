Winter Pageant - tap dancers

Williston’s very own ‘Rockettes,’ above, (from left to right) Vie Mazur, Hālee Bernier, Carah Pioli-Hunt, Ellie Wallace, Kyla Paul, Merrill Cameron, Keely Agan, and Kaitie Bessette have perfected their kick-line during rehearsals as part of Williston Community Theatre’s first annual Winter Pageant to hit the stage Dec. 2 at Williston Central School.  OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

Enjoying a live holiday variety show won’t require a trip to Radio City Music Hall in New York this year. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Williston Central School auditorium will provide the stage for the Williston Community Theatre’s first annual Winter Pageant. 

It’s not just the venue that’s local: the all-volunteer cast and crew are comprised of over 50 area residents who will present ten different acts offering a cornucopia of entertainment, including dancing, seasonal instrumental and vocal music, a magic act and more. 

Winter Pageant - Helen Weston

Helen Weston watches over the rehearsals in preparation for the Winter Pageant. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO
Winter Pageant - Sean Reeks and Harley Everitt

Sean Reeks (l) and Harley Everitt (r) prep their part of the Pageant during rehearsals.  OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO