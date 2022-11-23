Williston’s very own ‘Rockettes,’ above, (from left to right) Vie Mazur, Hālee Bernier, Carah Pioli-Hunt, Ellie Wallace, Kyla Paul, Merrill Cameron, Keely Agan, and Kaitie Bessette have perfected their kick-line during rehearsals as part of Williston Community Theatre’s first annual Winter Pageant to hit the stage Dec. 2 at Williston Central School. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO
Enjoying a live holiday variety show won’t require a trip to Radio City Music Hall in New York this year. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Williston Central School auditorium will provide the stage for the Williston Community Theatre’s first annual Winter Pageant.
It’s not just the venue that’s local: the all-volunteer cast and crew are comprised of over 50 area residents who will present ten different acts offering a cornucopia of entertainment, including dancing, seasonal instrumental and vocal music, a magic act and more.
Pageant creative director Sean Reeks said he always dreamed of putting on a winter variety show. When he proposed the idea to his Williston Community Theatre co-executive director and next-door neighbor Helen Weston, she immediately replied, “Let’s do it!”
Reeks will also serve as the pageant’s host and emcee. Weston is acting as assistant director and will perform at the piano for several songs.
Performers include the Champlain Consort, a group of early music musicians led by former Vermont Symphony Orchestra member and Williston resident Chapin Kaynor; The Fidler’s Mystic Mangle Box of Doom, a magic act performed by Chloe, Frankie, and Bill Fidler; and Ballet Vermont. Williston couple Rob and Meredith Stetson will sing two duets.
Retired WCS teacher Gary Howard will read the evocative poem, “The Wind of Winter” by Madison Julius Cawein.
Howard, a veteran of dramatic performances including many years playing Santa Claus for the Polar Express in downtown Burlington and doing skits in the woods during fall and spring pageants at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington, said he was recruited by Weston.
“They were looking for a character who could recite a poem resonantly. She asked me if I’d do it and I said I’d love to. I’ll take any chance I can get to perform. It’s a wonderful feeling and wonderful thing to do,” said Howard.
Attendees will also enjoy a vocal performance by Harley Everitt, a sixth grader at Williston Central School.
Weston noted, “We did a lot of outreach to try to bring in youth to perform ... and I have no doubt we’ll get more as we go into the second annual.”
“We’ve heard from parents that they’re thrilled that there is something close for their kids to be involved in,” said Reeks.
Referring to the pageant as the “first annual” clearly broadcasts the intention to make the Winter Pageant a community tradition.
Reeks said, “When the leaves fall and the first snow comes, I want folks to be saying ‘It’s that time of year! The annual winter pageant is just around the corner. Let’s audition! Let’s bring a group of friends together! Let’s get in the spirit!’”
While the aim is to grow the pageant over time, “The show we are going to be putting on Dec. 2 is where I thought we would be five years from now. Because of the support from our community, via sponsorships and incredible participation, we’re going to have that show this first year,” said Reeks.
“I can’t thank our cast and crew enough, not for their talents, though that’s certainly key. But I am thankful for the time everyone is willing to commit.”
Led by co-executive directors Sean Reeks and Helen Weston, the Williston Community Theatre debuted this year in June with their first production, the musical “Tales and Things,” which they staged in the event barn at Isham Family Farm. Next summer’s plans include a production of “Little Shop of Horrors” and a weeklong youth camp.