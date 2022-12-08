First Annual Winter Pageant standing ovation

The cast and crew of Williston’s First Annual Winter Pageant, held Dec. 2 at Williston Central School, take a final bow to a standing ovation. Observer photo by Al Frey

Community vision, talent combine to create Winter Pageant magic

Magic. That’s a fitting word for the spectacle that seems to have materialized from thin air at this year’s First Annual Winter Pageant staged by Williston Community Theatre. 

‘Mr. William Winter’ (Sean Reeks) leads the Winter Pageant as Master of Ceremonies. Observer photo by Al Frey
‘Goin’ on a Date with Santa’ is performed in a duet by Meredith and Robert Stetson accompanied by pianist Helen Weston. Observer photo by Al Frey
Harley Everitt, Williston sixth grader, sings ‘A Marshmallow World,’ accompanied by Helen Weston.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Williston's First Annual Winter Pageant dancers (L to R) Vie Mazur, Halee Bernier, Carah Pioli-Hunt, Ellie Wallace, Kyla Paul, Merril Cameron, Kaitie Bessette, Keely Agan and Sean Reeks.  Observer photo by Al Frey