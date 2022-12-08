Community vision, talent combine to create Winter Pageant magic
Magic. That’s a fitting word for the spectacle that seems to have materialized from thin air at this year’s First Annual Winter Pageant staged by Williston Community Theatre.
Not just because audience members in the Williston Central School auditorium were treated to an astonishing and amusing act of illusion in “The Mystic Mangle Box of Doom” performed by the Fidler family. But because, where there has been no event of this nature before in Williston, this past Friday we were treated to a full-blown variety show with performances of a range and standard that brought a delighted audience to its feet to reward the production with a standing ovation.
“From the cast and the crew to our wonderful audience, I couldn’t be happier with how our show turned out. Community theatre only works if the community’s involved and it seems to be working in Williston,” said Sean Reeks, the pageant’s producing artistic director.
Reeks performed the role of Mr. William Winters, singing and dancing and serving as the emcee. He set a joyful tone from the outset, encouraging the audience to embrace the spirit of the season and engagingly knitting the various performances together.
Assistant Director Helen Weston’s hand in the show may have been less visible but was nonetheless substantial and reflected in the overall quality of the production. Weston, who is the founder of Williston Community Theatre and, along with Reeks, its co-executive director, coached and provided skillfully rendered piano accompaniment for several of the acts.
The production attracted a full house that was treated to musical performances of holiday favorites ranging from the comedic to the nostalgic to the sublime. The show ran just under an hour and a half and kept the audience rapt throughout.
Soloist Sarah Connor and dancers opened the show with “Winter Wonderland,” giving a taste of the audio and visual buffet about to be spread before us. Connor later performed a lovely rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” accompanied by Weston.
The Champlain Consort’s period musicians wove a tapestry of Renaissance and Elizabethan harmonies harkening back to the origins of many of today’s traditions and familiar tunes. While various recorders formed the base of their melodies, we were also introduced to the unique sounds of such early instruments as the bass cornamuse and the sackbut. The group rounded out their portion of the evening by getting everyone in attendance to join in singing verses of “Deck the Halls.”
Musical theater veterans and married couple Meredith and Robert Stetson made us laugh with their sassy performance of “Goin’ on a Date with Santa,” then conjured a sweetly wistful mood with their rendition of “Once Upon a December.”
Williston Central School sixth-grader Harley Everitt delivered a delightful performance of “A Marshmallow World” with a beautiful clear voice and confident stage presence, earning enthusiastic applause.
Not to go unappreciated, the professional quality costume and set design and technical aspects of the show contributed much to the performances. Gary Howard’s sonorous reading of “The Wind of Winter,” for example, was made even more vivid with artistic sound and lighting effects.
Dancing also uplifted the program. Ballet Vermont members’ performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Snowflakes,” directed by Chatch Pregger, was swirling and graceful. Tap numbers choreographed by Assistant Director Kyla Paul Marchand with assistance from Halee Bernier were bursting with crowd-pleasing energy, wowing us with the company’s synchronized motion.
The show concluded with Reeks singing holiday favorites “The Christmas Song” and “Let It Snow,” with the company of beaming dancers joining him for the latter with a show-stopping kick line.
Exiting the auditorium, the crowd was abuzz with wonder at the mystifying magic act and excitedly trading comments about other favorite moments.
Immediately following the show and in the days since, Weston and Reeks said they have received enthusiastic comments from community members who left feeling inspired and impressed by the talent that was shared.
“I had parents coming up and saying, ‘My kids were mesmerized the whole time,’” Reeks said. “I feel like we really had a chance to move people and I feel like we really did. That’s just incredibly fulfilling.”
“I look forward to our community always being excited about Williston Community Theatre,” said Weston, “because community theater happens because its community believes in the project.”
We may never know how Bill and Frankie Fidler made their mother Chloë disappear and reappear in the “Mystic Mangle Box of Doom,” but I do know that I and a lot of other people in Williston will be looking forward to the magic of gathering as a community for next year’s Second Annual Winter Pageant.