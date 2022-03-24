LIVING GREEN: Enjoying the ‘car-lite’ life

March 24, 2022

Krista Hasert outside of her workplace, the City Market in downtown Burlington. Photo by Amelia Sherman

By Amelia Sherman

Sustainable Transportation Vermont

Krista Hasert is a car-lite Vermonter. While she hasn’t owned a car for some time, and her everyday activities are all carried out via foot, bicycle or bus, Krista has found a creative way of ensuring that she has access to a vehicle in the moments when a car is what she really wants as a mode of travel: a CarShare Vermont membership.

Carshare Vermont is a nonprofit based in Burlington that allows members to reserve and use vehicles on an as-needed basis. Members pay an annual or monthly fee (as well as a fee for each time they check out a car), which gives them access to an entire fleet of vehicles — ranging in type from compact hybrids to hatchbacks with ski racks — in order to meet a variety of transportation needs.

“It could be three in the morning,” Hasert says, “and you just sign it out on the app, walk up to the car, let yourself in, and then return it to the same spot for the next person to use.”

There’s no hassle of maintaining or repairing the vehicle, or stress of where to keep the vehicle parked at the end of the day.

Hasert uses CarShare Vermont mostly for visiting her parents, who live 60 miles away. It also comes in handy for errands that are a little too big for a bicycle. For example, last spring, Hasert needed to buy some lumber and get rid of large bags of leaves that she’d raked up from her yard. She was able to use one of the two pickup trucks that CarShare Vermont has available in order to tackle both tasks in one trip.

Everyday adventures

Hasert lives in Burlington, and most places she needs to get to on a regular basis are about a mile or so from her home. Her commute to her job as the point of sales supervisor at City Market is made via foot or bicycle, which offers a nice opportunity to get some fresh air and have some “mind-wandering time” before and after the workday. An avid cyclist, Hasert will journey as far as 10 miles one-way on her bicycle for errands, or 60 miles for a recreational ride.

Groceries are stowed and transported neatly in two waterproof panniers that clip onto the back rack of her bicycle. For larger grocery runs, or for transporting side-of-the-road furniture and other such treasures that wouldn’t fit into a pannier, she has a collapsible bicycle trailer that clips onto her rear wheel. With the trailer, she can carry roughly what would fit into the trunk of a compact car.

Having an everyday routine composed of walking and bicycling instead of driving is beneficial beyond just being able to avoid the stress and costs of car ownership, Hasert said. Whenever she reads articles on how to be healthier or happier, many of the recommendations that she finds — such as “spend more time outdoors” or “get a little exercise every day” — are things that are already built into her routine. She doesn’t need to seek out separate gym time for exercise or make a conscious effort to get fresh air, because that comes automatically with her chosen methods of transportation.

‘Shoutout to my parents!’

Hasert reflects upon how lucky she is to have parents who showed her when she was young that bicycling is normal and practical and something that adults do.

“(Some) people consider bikes as being for kids … but then you learn to drive, you get your license, you get a car and you leave biking behind as a practical method of transportation,” she said.

That wasn’t so in Krista’s family. Her parents rode bicycles with her as she grew up, and her childhood was filled with the message that bicycles are for everyone and everything, whether that’s getting to work, going out for fun or running errands.

“Shoutout to my parents for setting a good example,” she said.

Another helpful skill that her parents equipped her with is an efficiency mindset. As a child, she recalls her parents remarking upon neighbors who would drive out and back from their houses multiple times in one day.

“That’s so inefficient!” they’d exclaim. Even when Hasert owned a car, she was intentional about planning her trips. Relying on bicycling and walking as her primary modes of transit now, that eye for efficiency has paid off in terms of intuitively planning ahead and balancing out the energy that she expends on getting from place to place.

The appeal of car-ownership doesn’t feel strong to her even now that her financial situation has improved.

“Now, it’s like, I could afford a car, but it seems like a hassle,” she said.

Being less-reliant on fossil-fuel-powered modes of transportation also contributes positively to her mental wellbeing, she says.

While Hasert’s particular transportation plan may not work for everyone, it is an illustration of one way that a person can go about reducing dependency on single-occupancy vehicles without completely forgoing the convenience of a car. She has found a sustainable solution for getting where she needs to go in a way that works well for her.

Sustainable Transportation Vermont is an internship program at the University of Vermont that gives students the opportunity to receive credit for advocacy, media and writing projects in the field of sustainable transportation.