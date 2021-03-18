Limoge resignation opens seat on selectboard

March 18, 2021

The Williston Selectboard is looking for a new member after Joy Limoge resigned in February with about a year remaining in her term.

Limoge said her decision to resign was “an incredibly difficult decision for me to make.”

“I loved serving on the board and being a part of town governance,” she said. “My personal and professional workload precludes me from giving the selectboard the time it deserves. I want to thank the residents of Williston for the opportunity to serve. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure.”

Limoge was halfway through a two-year term, most recently re-elected at Town Meeting Day in 2020. She has been a board member since 2016.

On Tuesday, the remaining four board members agreed to advertise the opening with an application deadline of April 2. If there is an abundance of applicants, the board plans to convene a subcommittee to invite finalists in for interviews at one of its two April meetings. Board members hope to have the seat filled by early May.

Board chair Terry Macaig said he could recall only one other time the board has filled a seat by appointment in the middle of a term during his 20-year tenure. Selectboard seats are typically filled by voters at Town Meeting Day.

The appointment to replace Limoge will run through next March, when the seat will be up for election again.

Interested applicants can contact Town Manager Erik Wells at 876-1168 or by email at ewells@willistonvt.gov. Wells offered to consult with potential candidates to “make sure people understand the role of the board and what the time commitment is.”

— Jason Starr