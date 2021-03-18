Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Limoge resignation opens seat on selectboard

March 18, 2021

The Williston Selectboard is looking for a new member after Joy Limoge resigned in February with about a year remaining in her term.

Limoge said her decision to resign was “an incredibly difficult decision for me to make.”

“I loved serving on the board and being a part of town governance,” she said. “My personal and professional workload precludes me from giving the selectboard the time it deserves. I want to thank the residents of Williston for the opportunity to serve. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure.”

Limoge was halfway through a two-year term, most recently re-elected at Town Meeting Day in 2020. She has been a board member since 2016.

On Tuesday, the remaining four board members agreed to advertise the opening with an application deadline of April 2. If there is an abundance of applicants, the board plans to convene a subcommittee to invite finalists in for interviews at one of its two April meetings. Board members hope to have the seat filled by early May.

Board chair Terry Macaig said he could recall only one other time the board has filled a seat by appointment in the middle of a term during his 20-year tenure. Selectboard seats are typically filled by voters at Town Meeting Day.

The appointment to replace Limoge will run through next March, when the seat will be up for election again.

Interested applicants can contact Town Manager Erik Wells at 876-1168 or by email at ewells@willistonvt.gov. Wells offered to consult with potential candidates to “make sure people understand the role of the board and what the time commitment is.”

— Jason Starr

Related Articles

News
January 7, 2021

Hopes rise for a six-week season as winter practices start

By Lauren Read Observer correspondent Champlain Valley Union High School student athletes got a surprise right before winter break.  Gov. Phil Scott announced on Dec. 22 that schools could resume
Read More
News
September 7, 2020

Voter approval sought for $2 million water service bond

Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to all registered voters in Vermont at the end of September. In addition to the choices for U.S. president, Vermont governor and the makeup of th
Read More
News
June 11, 2020

Schools to reopen this fall for pre-K to 12th grade students

Update on plan to reopen Vermont schools for fall 2020 On Wednesday, Gov. Scott held a press conference and announced that kids in pre-K through 12th grade will be heading back to school this fall. Da
Read More

Comment here