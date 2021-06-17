Lightning strikes in southwest Williston

June 17, 2021

Shortly before 5 a.m. on June 9, residents in the southwestern corner of Williston were jolted awake by an enormous boom. The cause — a lightning bolt from a fast-moving thunderstorm had struck a tall white pine on Blue Heron Drive. Homeowners Andy and Ashley Mikell found the bark blasted off the sides of their tree and its roots exploded from the ground. Wire fencing was vaporized and rocks were blown out of a low stone wall. Their barn wiring was damaged. Ashley Mikell noted that a skunk who was visiting the nearby compost pile did not survive. Neighboring homes, some as far as a quarter-mile away, experienced various impacts, from a ruined furnace to a burnt-out cable modem and tripped circuits.