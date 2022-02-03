Lawmakers ramp up pressure on post office

February 3, 2022

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Vermont legislators are backing up their constituents in a push to return the U.S. Postal Service’s level of service to its pre-pandemic norm.

The home delivery of mail in Williston has been slow and erratic since the middle of last year, according to several residents who have shared their experiences with the Observer. In the most extreme cases, residents accustomed to six-day-a-week delivery have gone more than a week without mail delivery.

“I understand the problem is that they are terribly understaffed, but my attempts to communicate with the post office have been like shouting into the void,” said Finney Crossing resident Matte Brittenham-Jones. “We need mail delivered in a timely manner, and definitely more frequently than once a week.”

Other Vermont towns are having similar issues, but Williston’s seem to be among the most acute.

State representatives from Brattleboro, Bennington, Manchester, Putney and Londonderry, among others, brought a resolution (HR 15) addressing the issue to the floor of the House in January. Adopted Jan. 21, it targets the U.S. Postal Service’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan as the root cause of the post office’s reduced level of service.

“This legislative body urges the United States Postal Service to reassess its 10-year transformation plan with the goal of immediately restoring the reliability and timeliness of mail delivery to the standard that existed prior to the plan’s implementation,” the resolution states.

The Delivering for America plan was adopted in 2020 under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to make the postal service financially sustainable, streamline operations and change the business model in response to a market shift away from standard letter mail to package delivery.

DeJoy says the plan will “reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over the next ten years by achieving break-even operating performance.”

“Our business and operating models are unsustainable and out of step with the changing needs of the nation and our customers,” the plan states. Yet, it reiterates the postal service’s commitment to “providing the nation with six days of mail and seven days of package delivery” a week.

The Vermont House resolution accuses the 10-year plan of focusing “more on profitability and less on timely service” and of intentionally slowing (from three days to six days) the delivery standard for first class mail. The shortcomings of the postal service are resulting in late arrival of medications, late payment on bills and financial losses for businesses, Vermont lawmakers say.

“The … ‘Delivering for America’ plan is causing significant harm to the health and economic livelihoods of individuals and corporations in Vermont and nationally and should be immediately reassessed,” the House resolution states.

The resolution was forwarded to DeJoy, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Vermont’s Congressional delegation.

“I enthusiastically supported this resolution,” Williston Rep. Erin Brady said, “although I know it is largely symbolic.”

Rep. Peter Welch’s office has fielded constituent concerns about the postal service from across the state, with a particularly high volume from Williston residents, according to Welch’s communication director, Emily Becker. Welch backs the removal of DeJoy as postmaster general.

“Rep. Welch’s office has reached out to the USPS to inquire about delivery delays repeatedly, but we have received conflicting reports on numerous issues from the USPS under the leadership of Postmaster General DeJoy,” Becker wrote in an email to the Observer. “Rep. Welch remains committed to pushing for reforms and a leadership change at USPS to ensure better service for all Vermonters.”

Williston Town Clerk Sarah Mason has talked with supervisors at the Williston Post Office to ensure that early voting for the upcoming Town Meeting Day election runs smoothly. Requests for mailed ballots are already coming into the clerk’s office, and ballots will begin going out by mail on Feb. 10.

“They assure me the ballots will be out within the standard 1-2 days,” Mason said.

Ballots that are mailed to residents can be returned to the drop box behind Town Hall by Feb. 28, or to the polls at the National Guard Armory next to Town Hall on election day, March 1. On that day, polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone mailing ballots back to the Town Clerk should be advised not to do so after Feb. 25, Mason said, to avoid the risk that it won’t arrive at the clerk’s office by the March 1 deadline to be counted.

“It is strongly encouraged that you return your ballot to the secure drive-up ballot drop-box installed in the back of the Town Hall last year,” Mason said. “This has proven incredibly popular and convenient, with people using it 24/7 and feeling safe with the knowledge that I will have it without issue.”

The delivery slowdown in Williston and in other Vermont towns is largely due to staffing issues exacerbated by the pandemic, said Steve Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the post office’s Northeast Region. He characterized them as “short-term employee availability issues.”

Postal employees throughout the region have worked overtime, off hours and covered for the absences of postal workers in neighboring communities throughout the pandemic, he said.

“We appreciate customers’ patience and understanding and we’re proud of our … employees who are working to deliver for our customers during the pandemic,” Doherty said.