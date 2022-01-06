Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Lake Iroquois Ice Out contest re-opens for new year

January 6, 2022

Last year it was March 27, at 1:41 p.m. to be exact. 

That’s when the ice on Lake Iroquois gave way for the season. 

This year, the Lake Iroquois Association is renewing its Ice Out Challenge for a second year, inviting people to buy $1 tickets for a chance to guess when the ice will break this spring. The winner will win half of the ticket sale profits. 

The remaining profits will go toward expanding the summer greeter program at the lake, which educates boaters about best practices to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.

“With boating traffic on the lake growing, the need to have greeters on duty for more hours has become necessary,” Lake Iroquois Association President Shannon Kelly said.

Ice Out tickets are available until March 1 at www.lakeiroquois.org/news/ice-out-challenge. A pallet will be placed on the ice with a cinderblock on top, connected by a line to a clock on shore. When the pallet and cinderblock sinks, the line will pull the clock stopped, marking the ice out time. The contestant with the closest guess will win the cash prize. 

To help with your guess, check out the record of ice out dates dating back to 1987 at www.lakeiroquois.org/enjoying/ice-out-dates. 

Related Articles

News
April 1, 2021

Local teachers protest pension overhaul

 OBSERVER STAFF REPORT Williston Central School was the site Monday afternoon of teacher protests against proposed legislation to overhaul public employee pensions. The next morning, Champlain Va
Read More
News
July 23, 2020

Arrest made in Lake Iroquois manhunt

Hinesburg Police have arrested a New York man who allegedly led them on a high-speed vehicle chase from Interstate 89 to Lake Iroquois, then attempted to flee on foot last Tuesday.  Gregory Rodge
Read More
News
July 31, 2020

School start date delayed two weeks

Governor urges fully reopening schools By Jason Starr Observer staff Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday pushed back the start of school statewide to Sept. 8 and encouraged school districts to fully reopen the
Read More

Comment here