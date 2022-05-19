L.L. Bean grand opening set for June 10

May 19, 2022

The exterior is substantially complete at the new L.L. Bean store at Finney Crossing ahead of the store’s grand opening celebration June 10-12. Observer photo by Jason Starr

Observer staff report

L.L. Bean is going all out to celebrate the opening of its Williston store.

A three-day celebration is planned in the freshly paved parking lot in front of the main entrance of the 15,000-square-foot retail space. The store occupies the largest portion of the newest commercial building in the Finney Crossing neighborhood. Two next-door commercial units are unfinished.

The Maine-based retailer specializes in outdoor clothing and equipment. The Williston store is a relocation of the store that opened in Burlington in 2014. That store closed on Sunday.

“We have served the greater Burlington community since 2014 and thank our customers and employees for the loyalty they have shown us,” Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations Corey Bouyea said. “Our new store format will enable us to offer a broad selection of outdoor goods (to) best-serve our customers as we outfit them for new adventures in the years to come, and actively engage with the community.”

The opening celebration will begin June 10. According to the store’s special events permit application — which the Williston Selectboard approved May 3 under the town’s new special events ordinance — store managers expect people to begin lining up in the early morning hours on June 10 for a chance to receive one of 200 gift cards valued at up to $500. The gift cards will be given out when the store opens at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be free waffles, and free ice cream from 12-4 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, athlete and author Mirna Valerio will be in store for a book signing along with live music, free ice cream and waffles and a fly-tying demo. Outside, the L.L. Bean bootmobile — a car that resembles classic L.L. Bean footwear — will be in the parking lot alongside a giant Jenga set and camping demo area. The party will continue into Sunday, June 12.

As part of the store opening, L.L. Bean will donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.

The store is expected to employ about 50 people.