Judging begins for holiday decorating contest

December 12, 2020

The lights are up and décor is on the lawn. Forty-two households have adorned their homes as participants in the Williston Recreation and Parks Department’s inaugural Holiday Decorating Contest. Residents are welcome to view the homes through Dec. 30 (see addresses, this page); judging will take place Friday, Dec. 11 through Monday, Dec. 14, by members of the Williston Recreation and Parks Committee. Winners will be announced Dec. 17, and prizes will be awarded by contest sponsors, including Polli Properties, Williston Coffee Shop, Healthy Living Market, Vermont Meat & Seafood and Hannaford. 

There are three residential categories: traditional/refined; fun/ festive and multi-family housing. The public is invited to judge the three business displays in the contest at Heirloom Décor, 22 Chad Lane; Woodhaven Health, 600 Blair Park Rd.; and North Williston Cattle, 238 Fay Lane. 

