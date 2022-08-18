‘Sidebar’ next door will feature arcades, pool tables, beer and pub fare
When Bogdan Andreescu opened Jr’s restaurant last fall in Williston’s growing Cottonwood Crossing neighborhood, he had more in mind than just a second location of the popular Winooski restaurant.
It wasn’t apparent at the time, but Andreescu had plans for a “sidebar” next door, where pool tables, old-school (Pacman era) and new-school arcade games, foosball, big screen TVs and a private theater and dining room would intermingle with draft beers and pub fare in an entertainment center/sports bar concept.
After nearly a year of operations at Jr’s Williston, Andreescu said he’s confident enough in the long-term success of the restaurant to invest in the 5,500-square-foot space next door and create Jr’s Williston Sidebar.
He has put his layman carpentry skills to work during 13-hour work days inside and outside the space to prepare for an Aug. 29 opening.
“I knew eventually I wanted to do this, but you can’t start off with it,” the restauranteur said. “When I moved in, I intentionally built my kitchen a little larger hoping I’d be able to do it. We are doing well in Williston so it is time. I didn’t’ want to miss the opportunity.”
On Tuesday, a line of 16 Samsung ultra high definition big screen TVs lay on the floor in the center of the space while workers pieced electrical lines together behind the bar. Andreescu cut, sanded and installed wood trim along the windows. Interior walls have been erected to outline the main dining area and private theater room.
Andreescu’s vision is of a family entertainment center and sports lounge with pool leagues, outdoor cornhole tournaments and private parties. A native of Winooski, he worked his way up from a teenage dishwasher at the original Jr’s to become the owner of the brand.
Jr’s Williston and the headquarters of Community Bank are the first commercial pieces of the Cottonwood Crossing neighborhood, being built by Allen Brook Development. About 200 homes are planned, mixed in with retail and office space, over four phases of construction.