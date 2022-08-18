Jr’s owner Bogdan Andreescu

Jr’s owner Bogdan Andreescu works on his vision of an entertainment center/bar ahead of a planned Aug. 29 opening in Cottonwood Crossing.   Observer photo by Jason Starr

‘Sidebar’ next door will feature arcades, pool tables, beer and pub fare

When Bogdan Andreescu opened Jr’s restaurant last fall in Williston’s growing Cottonwood Crossing neighborhood, he had more in mind than just a second location of the popular Winooski restaurant. 