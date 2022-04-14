Jr. Iron Chef makes sizzling return

April 14, 2022

A CVU team member flips patties during the Jr. Iron Chef competition. PHOTOS BY MADELINE WATERMAN/COMMUNITY NEWS SERVICE

CVU’s ‘Chefhawks’ are the crowd-pleasers

By Pax Logiodice

Community News Service

Champlain Valley Union High School’s “Chefhawks” won the Crowdpleaser Award for overall taste at the Jr. Iron Chef competition earlier this month at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex.

It was the first Jr. Iron Chef Vermont competition in two years due to Covid cancellations in 2020 and 2021, and it drew roughly 30 middle and high school teams from around the state.

“For kids who don’t do sports in winter, this is their big competition,” said Betsy Rosenbluth, project director of Vermont FEED, which has been involved with the event since its inception in 2008.

Teams had an hour to cook their chosen dishes and were graded on execution, teamwork, taste, creativity, use of local produce and compliance with competition guidelines.

The Jr. Iron Chef Vermont team from Champlain Valley Union High School prepares a meal for the Vermont FEED Jr. Iron Chef competition on April 2 at the Champlain Valley Exposition.

In addition to the Crowdpleaser Award, a Lively Local Award was given for best use of local produce and a Mise en Place Award was given for execution and teamwork.

Burlington High School’s “Turnip the Heat, Get with the Beet” team won the Lively Local award in the high school division, and Milton Middle School’s “Teen Cuisine” won it in the middle school division.

Bellows Falls High School’s “The Smoke Daddies” won the Mise en Place Award in the high school division and Lake Champlain Waldorf School’s “The Starry Knives” won it in the middle school division.

Hunt Middle School’s “Whisks and Rewards” team, representing Burlington, won the middle school Crowdpleaser Award.