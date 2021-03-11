Industrial Avenue overhaul begins

March 11, 2021

BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

Work will begin Monday on reconstruction of the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Route 2 near the Williston and South Burlington town line.

The project will continue through at least two construction seasons, according to Vermont Agency of Transportation Project Manager Bruce Martin, finishing no earlier than the fall of 2022 and costing roughly $7.5 million.

A detour will be required for a couple weeks this summer — only at night — Martin said, diverting Industrial Avenue traffic onto North Brownell Road to connect with Route 2 slightly east of the intersection. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Route 2 for the majority of the construction, but will occasionally be reduced to an alternating one-lane flow at night.

Engineers Construction Inc., which happens to be headquartered at the intersection, is the state’s contractor on the project.

The reconstruction will widen the intersection, adding a left-turn lane for Route 2 traffic to turn north onto Industrial Avenue, as well as left- and right-turn lanes for traffic turning onto Route 2 from Industrial Avenue.

Sidewalks will be built on the south side of Route 2 and the east side of Industrial Avenue with new crosswalks through the intersection. A bus pull-off will also be built on Route 2 just east of the intersection, and Route 2 will be repaved from the intersection to the South Burlington line.

In addition, the Town of Williston public works department will take the opportunity to improve a water service line in the area.

Construction signs are set to go up Monday at the intersection. The majority of the work this month will be on utilities, which won’t affect traffic, Martin said. Roadway work and traffic impacts are expected to start April 5.