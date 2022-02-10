How I met my other

February 10, 2022

Love stories from the Williston community

A shared passion

By Erin Brady

We met in an elevator. Perhaps not surprisingly given our passion for politics and public service, that elevator was in a U.S. Senate office building. Six years later, we got engaged in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol (and Ted somehow managed to keep the ring hidden when we went through the x-ray machine at the after-hours entrance!). Through Senate softball games, Capitol Hill happy hours, lunch break walks on the mall and a shared affinity for NPR and political analysis, we fell in love. Some of our best memories are intertwined with our political experience, perhaps most notably dancing to an acoustic James Taylor performance at one of the balls for President Obama’s Inauguration in January 2009.

Our time in D.C. and our shared values ultimately led us to building our family life in Vermont. Many years, jobs, different forms of public service and two kids later, I made the decision to run for a seat in the Vermont legislature. Ted made hundreds of calls to voters, stood on freezing street corners with me waving signs and quietly encouraged me every step of the campaign. The help and support that Ted gave me in my campaign to become a state representative in 2020 was more romantic than any flowers or dramatic gestures I could ever hope for.

From barn dance to wedded bliss

By Ginger Isham

I was living in Monkton with my parents and sister and brother the summer before my junior year in high school. My parents loved country music and square dancing. They would take my sister and me with them. We loved to square dance and polka. This summer they took us to Jacques Barn in Huntington. There were two young men at the dance looking at us. One was short and the other taller. I wanted to dance with the tall one but the short one asked me to dance. I found out his name was David Isham and he was a farmer from Williston. My Dad was a farmer too.

Soon after that night David had to go to National Guard Camp in Fort Drum, NY for 2 weeks. He wrote me two very sweet letters and said he could not wait to get home and see me. I liked his determination and felt comfortable with him. I found out he was 21 years old – I was 16.

We began to date a few times a month. Timing was important as he had to milk cows morning and night seven days a week. We went to square dances at the Hen House in Underhill and Hart’s Barn which was below the Catholic Church here in Williston. The barn later became part of the Herb Goodrich farm. We went out to eat, visited his married siblings and went to the movies. During our first year of dating, he took me to meet his family at the farm. He had 12 siblings and half of them were born at home. He was the middle child and born at home also. One of his sisters wanted to know my full name. I told her it was Virginia Elsie Morgan. Her response was that I was “a state, a cow and a horse!” Many people do not know of the Borden Milk Company who had Elsie the contented cow’s face on their milk cartons in the 1940’s.

Because David was a member of the National Guard here in Williston, during our second year of dating, he was told he must become active in the army for two years or do six months active duty. His father needed him on the farm so he chose six months active duty. He spent two months in Fort Dix, New Jersey, came home for a short visit and was sent to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas for four months. We wrote letters to each other and he sent me several Army satin pillowcases with love verses on them.

David made many trips to Monkton to see me and take me out on dates. My dad had the car to go to work and my mom did not drive. When I graduated high school in 1958, he gave me an engagement ring and asked me to marry him. Of course, I said “YES!”

Lost cat leads to found love

by Mikhala Kaseweter

Facebook isn’t good at much, but it’s a goldmine when those nostalgic wonderings arise: “What ever happened to so-and-so?” After making a Facebook account, my first official act was adding elementary school compadres as friends. Not much became of it, until a decade later.

December 2016, a post came across my newsfeed with a photo of a cat – a familiar looking cat. “Anybody lose a cat? This one’s been hanging around for about a week.” The kitty looked an awful lot like my Blake, who had run away two years prior. I contacted the post’s author, my former schoolmate Ryan. We exchanged phone numbers and arranged for him to deliver the cat to my house.

It wasn’t Blake, but my mom decided to keep the new cat anyway, now named Pipsqueak. I texted him updates on Pip, and Ryan suggested he come visit to check on her. We only lived a quarter mile apart, which made it terribly convenient. Slowly, a friendship bloomed. We texted each other about more than cats. He gave me archery lessons in his backyard. We saw a few movies together.

A year and two days after his original post, we decided we were dating. We’ve been together ever since, to the shock of our first-grade selves.

Richard and Fabienne Cote on their wedding day, September 1, 1956, the fifth time they saw each other face to face.

OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

Letters to love

By Rick Cote

My mother, Fabienne Brochu, grew up in rural Quebec with no electricity until age 18. At 27, she ran an ad seeking pen pals under a pseudonym, Jacqueline Francouer.

Richard Cote, who had emigrated from Quebec to Vergennes, VT in 1949, wrote her a letter. Fabienne and Richard fell in love through their correspondence as farm life left little time for the long and difficult road trip to visit!

On September 1, 1956, nine months into their courtship, Fabienne and Richard saw each other face-to-face for only the fifth time. It was their wedding day. They were married for 65 years until Fabienne died in October 2021, leaving her husband, five children and their spouses, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Richard now keeps her photo at her place on their kitchen table.

Rite Aid romance

by Hallery Brunet

Write us a letter, said the Observer… tell us how you met.

But I decided that a poem would be even better yet.

I had just retired and moved, was bored, what should I do?

“I know,” said my little sister, “Let’s got to Peru!”

Machu Picchu, OMG, Great idea!! Let’s do!

But, wait, I thought, what about the flu??

I need a shot before we go .… the year was 2005.

I wanted to travel and come back, healthy and alive!

So off to Rite Aid Drugs I went …. the line was so, so long!

But I really didn’t care, I got in it with a song.

As we waited, we began to chat, the man behind and I.

We shared losing our spouses recently, and both began to cry.

We shared the pain, our lives, our kids, and a little more.

“Come get your shot,” said the nurse at a table in the store.

I quickly took out my pen, a card, and wrote down a number.

“Call me when I get back,” I said to him, “if you remember.”

He smiled and went the other way, to get his own flu shot.

I wondered, sadly, as he went, Was that the end of that?!

But, no, he called when I got home, I was so glad to hear

And we’ve been together ever since! He is such a dear!

A delayed air show, a lost key and the Celtics

By Kris Benevento

What does the Air Force, a lost key, fog and rain, and a fight have to do with romance? Everything.

From as early as I can remember, I loved planes and flying. Every couple of years an air show came to Cape Cod, and 1987 was no exception. I was a shy twenty-something, but my friend Kathy was quite outgoing. She was looking for a hot date. I had a car, she didn’t. We made plans to go together.

Mike was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force. He was new to his unit and hadn’t seen much flying time. Dave, his pilot needed a navigator to fly from Niagara Falls to Cape Cod. Mike jumped at the opportunity. They flew their U.S. Air Force F-4D Phantom to Otis Air Force base for the air show.

That Saturday, Kathy and I walked the line of static displays waiting for the aerobatics to begin. Unfortunately, fog came in, and soon rain began to fall. Instead of going home, we decided to wait it out at the club her father used to take the family to when he was stationed at Otis Air Force base.

At the NCO club, she set herself up at the pool table. She played anyone that came in. We asked each newcomer how the weather was, and it was dismal news. The afternoon rolled into the early evening. As Massachusetts natives, we were interested in the Boston Celtics, and it was playoff time. When the game came on, we took a table facing the bar and television.

Mike, Dave, and his nephews sat sheltered from the rain in their rental car outside of the Officer’s Club listening to the game on the radio. Someone had misplaced the key to the O Club, and they were waiting to go inside. When the fight broke out, between Bill Laimbeer and Larry Bird, they quickly assessed the situation and looked for somewhere else to watch the game.

We watched as the Piston’s Bill Laimbeer took down our beloved Larry Bird under the net. Fists were thrown, the crowd went wild and both men were ejected. The bar went wild.

Dave came up to Kathy and asked if he and his friends could sit at our table. We scooted over and Dave asked her to describe what happened. We watched the rest of the game and Kathy and Dave made plans to go out after the game. Mike and I agreed to join them.

You might say that Bill and Larry paved the way for our introduction and that Kathy and Dave orchestrated the first date. Thanks to bad weather, a lost key, and a fight during game three of the 1987 Eastern Conference Basketball Finals I met the love of my life. Pizza and dancing, old movies, and more Celtics filled out the weekend. Forty-eight hours later, as I watched Mike walk to the flight line, climb the stairs to his F-4, I knew he was the one for me.

For eight months we wrote letters, talked on the telephone, and visited a few times. By November he asked me to move to Niagara Falls. By the end of February, we were engaged. In September of 1988, we were married.

After thirty-three years together and his unexpected passing in June, I’ve experienced many signs from him – proof that he is still watching out for his girl. Proof that love doesn’t end. That we do not die. That is what I will be thinking about this Valentine’s Day.

Novel acquaintances

By Carol Lashway

I always tell people we had a storybook romance. It was January 1963 and I was entering my final year of college. Since I was tired of studying and felt I needed a break, I decided to fly down to Florida from Ohio to see my grandparents for a week or two. Meanwhile the love of my life had driven down to Florida just to check it out from Vermont.

While sitting at the public beach I noticed this cute guy pulling an aluminum canoe up on the beach. It struck me as a strange sight and he noticed me looking at him, I suppose. He came over and asked me if the ring I was wearing was an engagement ring and asked me out for a date that night.

We dated for a week, and I flew home, to probably never see him again. It turned out that he missed me when I was gone and he asked my grandparents how to get to my house, not exactly a straight way home to Vermont. I would say he swept me off my feet when he arrived with a box of chocolates and a dozen roses! We then wrote to each other every day and he called me every week until I graduated and moved to Vermont.