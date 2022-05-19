Housing growth on pace to overwhelm Allen Brook School

May 19, 2022

Allen Brook School will need to be expanded to handle an expected influx of new students due to new housing construction and an increasing number of families with school-aged kids moving to town, according to a new report commissioned by the Champlain Valley School District. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Increased student enrollment from new home construction over the next five years will overwhelm capacity at Allen Brook School, likely requiring an addition to Williston’s K-2 building.

That is the conclusion of a demographic study the Champlain Valley School District commissioned in March. The results were delivered Tuesday to the Champlain Valley School Board.

Study author Richard Grip projects that total enrollment in the five-town district will increase by about 400 students over the next 10 years, reversing a trend of decreased enrollment from the previous 10 years (there are 120 fewer students in the district this year than in 2012 — a 3 percent decline.)

Allen Brook School (ABS) is already at capacity, according to district Chief Operations Officer Jeanne Jensen. The district has hired an architect who is studying how to add learning space there. The results of the demographic study add urgency to that work.

Williston is projected to add roughly 55 ABS students in the next five years.

“We already have a problem in that building,” Jensen said. “There’s no way it’s going to take another (55) kids.”

The student population is forecasted to stabilize after five years. Grip has more confidence in his five-year projection than the full decade because, within five years, the study can rely on actual birth counts to project incoming elementary school students.

Jensen said any addition to ABS would require not just new classroom space, but also expanded student support services, and that taxpayers should expect school construction funding requests on the horizon.

“We should make sure the town understands what the tax rate ramifications are going to be if we get to the point where we have to put additions on our schools,” board member Josilyn Adams said.

Including Williston Central School, the town’s K-8 system will see an increase of 152 students by 2031, according to the study. By contrast, in the previous 10 years, enrollment declined by 110 students.

The birth rate in Williston has been steady over the past ten years, with new births averaging about 77 a year. The study does not predict an increase in births. Rather, the increased student population will come from new housing construction and people moving to Williston with school-aged children.

“You have a lot of inward migration, particularly of parents moving in with their kids just before kindergarten,” Grip said. “This … is typical in school districts with excellent reputations, because the appeal of a good school district draws families into the community.”

School board member Erin Brady welcomes the increased student population and said expanding schools is a good challenge to have.

“To me, this is really exciting and hopeful information,” Brady said.

New housing projections were based on projects that are both approved and under consideration with the Development Review Board. In Williston, the study predicts 753 new homes in the next 10 years, taking into account new neighborhoods at the Catamount Golf Club, the former Essex Alliance Church property (now Snyder Homes), Cottonwood Crossing, Trinity Baptist Church and the low-income and transitional housing project at the former Marriot hotel in Taft Corners.

District-wide, the study predicts 1,265 new homes.

“It’s really hard to estimate when they will be built and when they will be occupied so we had to make a lot of assumptions,” Grip acknowledged.

Most of the planned new homes will be apartments, condominiums and duplexes, he said. The study predicts that 270 of the roughly 400 new students in the district will result from new housing construction over the next 10 years.

Williston resident Donna Roeser urged school administrators to take a more active role in land development decisions in light of the impact they have on the school district.

“The town has no obligation to ask our opinion,” Jensen said. “We have to educate the kids that show up. We don’t have the authority to say ‘you can’t keep building in this town.’”

Jensen did, however, indicate that the district will be asking town administrators about an increase in school impact fees for new development to help fund education.

“We will have to get lawyers involved but I suspect we’ll be having that conversation, at least in Williston,” she said.

Other notable data from the study:

The total population in the five-town district is 27,224 (as of 2020); Williston accounts for 37 percent of that with a population of 10,103. Williston’s population is projected to be 11,700 by 2030.

Ten years ago, Williston was 94 percent white; in 2020 it was 88 percent white.

Asians are Williston’s second-largest race at 3.5 percent; in each of the other towns in the district, Hispanics are the second-largest race.

Williston has the lowest medium age in the district at 39 years old. That is a decline from 44 years old in 2010.

The percentage of foreign-born people is 9.5 percent in Williston.

61 percent of Williston residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Williston’s median household income was $94,700 as of 2019.