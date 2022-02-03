Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Hoofin’ it down Route 2A

February 3, 2022

Alex Coyle of Williston walks his mule, Aspen, along the tight shoulder of Route 2A north of Taft Corners on Tuesday. “’Cause I can,” Coyle said when asked why he chose this highly trafficked route.

OBSERVER PHOTOS BY JASON STARR

Related Articles

News
April 1, 2021

Local teachers protest pension overhaul

 OBSERVER STAFF REPORT Williston Central School was the site Monday afternoon of teacher protests against proposed legislation to overhaul public employee pensions. The next morning, Champlain Va
Read More
Colorful 4th of July fireworks fill the night sky News
May 20, 2021

Fourth of July celebration to return

The Town of Williston is preparing for the return of its annual Independence Day celebration after a one-year pandemic hiatus.  A parade along Route 2 through Williston Village is planned, as wel
Read More
News
November 1, 2020

House candidates speak

Three-way contest for two seats to be decided Tuesday Three candidates are vying for two seats representing Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives. The Observer asked each of them — Democra
Read More

Comment here