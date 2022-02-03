Hoofin’ it down Route 2A

Alex Coyle of Williston walks his mule, Aspen, along the tight shoulder of Route 2A north of Taft Corners on Tuesday. “’Cause I can,” Coyle said when asked why he chose this highly trafficked route.
OBSERVER PHOTOS BY JASON STARR
Alex Coyle of Williston walks his mule, Aspen, along the tight shoulder of Route 2A north of Taft Corners on Tuesday. “’Cause I can,” Coyle said when asked why he chose this highly trafficked route.
OBSERVER PHOTOS BY JASON STARR
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.