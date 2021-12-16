Holiday displays ready for judging

December 16, 2021

The contestants are set for the second-annual Williston Holiday Decorating Contest. Residents are encouraged to visit the following addresses, enjoy the holiday decorations and submit an online judging form.

Judging will be open from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17-22. Winners in each category will be announced Dec. 30. The judging form will be live at www.willistonrec.org through Dec. 22, or at this link:

https://forms.gle/wMSoJwDRByeMK8Tc9

Traditional-Refined Category

643 Metcalf Drive

670 Ledgewood Drive

188 Hanon Drive

3687 Oak Hill Road

63 Tower Lane

155 Coyote Lane

Fun\Festive Category

148 Barrett Lane

132 Southfield Drive

224 Hanon Drive

186 O’Brien Court

223 Shunpike Road

1770 Essex Road

258 Fairway Drive

Business Category

Empower Nutrition, 24 Taft Corners

New England Chimney Supply, 34 Commerce Street