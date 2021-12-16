Holiday displays ready for judging

The contestants are set for the second-annual Williston Holiday Decorating Contest. Residents are encouraged to visit the following addresses, enjoy the holiday decorations and submit an online judging form.
Judging will be open from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17-22. Winners in each category will be announced Dec. 30. The judging form will be live at www.willistonrec.org through Dec. 22, or at this link:
https://forms.gle/wMSoJwDRByeMK8Tc9
Traditional-Refined Category
643 Metcalf Drive
670 Ledgewood Drive
188 Hanon Drive
3687 Oak Hill Road
63 Tower Lane
155 Coyote Lane
Fun\Festive Category
148 Barrett Lane
132 Southfield Drive
224 Hanon Drive
186 O’Brien Court
223 Shunpike Road
1770 Essex Road
258 Fairway Drive
Business Category
Empower Nutrition, 24 Taft Corners
New England Chimney Supply, 34 Commerce Street
