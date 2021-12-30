Williston Observer

Holiday Decorating Contest winners

December 30, 2021
  • New England Chimney Supply
  • 258 Fairway Road
  • 3687 Oak Hill Road
The citizens have spoken and this year’s Williston Holiday Decorating Contest winners are 3687 Oak Hill Road in the Traditional/Refined category, 258 Fairway Drive in the Fun/Festive category and New England Chimney Supply in the Business Category. The contest was organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department and sponsored by Healthy Living, Williston Coffee Shop, Adam’s Farm Market, VT Meat & Seafood, Shaw’s and the Williston Observer.

PHOTOS BY AL FREY

