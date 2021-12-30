December 30, 2021

The citizens have spoken and this year’s Williston Holiday Decorating Contest winners are 3687 Oak Hill Road in the Traditional/Refined category, 258 Fairway Drive in the Fun/Festive category and New England Chimney Supply in the Business Category. The contest was organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department and sponsored by Healthy Living, Williston Coffee Shop, Adam’s Farm Market, VT Meat & Seafood, Shaw’s and the Williston Observer.

PHOTOS BY AL FREY