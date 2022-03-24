WCS students send backpacks to fleeing Ukrainian children

March 24, 2022

Fifth- and sixth-graders at Williston Central School send backpacks full of toys, food and toiletries on a journey to Europe on Tuesday morning to help Ukrainian refugees after organizing the effort in a matter of days. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

It’s heartening to think that children arriving at a train station in Germany after fleeing Russian military attacks in Ukraine will soon open bags packed at Williston Central School and find comfort in the food, toiletries and toys inside.

WCS fifth- and sixth-graders organized a backpack drive over the course of a few days last week, collecting and sending off 75 bags to a refugee hub in Western Europe. But with an estimated 100 refugees arriving hourly at the train station where the backpacks are bound, it can also be overwhelming to imagine the scope of the need.

“It’s crazy to think that we’ve gotten all these backpacks, but that still might not be enough to last more than two hours where we are sending them,” said fifth-grader Nora Brady, one of the backpack drive organizers in Jared Bailey and Joy Peterson’s humanities class.

Bailey and Peterson have set aside about 10 minutes each school day to discuss updates on the attacks in Ukraine.

“The students have definitely been tuned in,” Bailey said. “There is always a hand up asking ‘when are we getting our Ukraine update today?’ They continue to drive it as part of our daily curriculum.

“We were hearing it as hallway conversations, so we wanted to get everyone some sort of a baseline of information so they aren’t feeling like there is something going on that they don’t know about.”

Things turned from discussion to action early last week when a sub-set of the class used its “What I Need” (WIN) time to brainstorm ways to help people upended by the attacks. With the help of school administrators, they learned of a “Backpacks4Ukraine” drive that other Vermont schools are participating in.

Students got to work last Tuesday promoting the campaign, asking peers to bring in non-perishable snacks, toys, games and toiletries as well as backpacks to put them in as care packages to greet refugees as they arrive in Western Europe. They more than tripled their goal of 20 backpacks, and this Tuesday morning, loaded 75 packs onto a truck to start the journey abroad.

“We are asking these kids to be informed and engaged citizens and this is an opportunity that shows them what an engaged citizen does — to not only talk about what we could do to help, but to go and get something done,” Bailey said.

The students continue to gather items for another send-off in April.

“This is something that’s actually helping,” said sixth-grader Orion Power-Freeman. “It just makes me feel happy that I’m getting to be part of this.”

In addition to backpacks, toys, toiletries and non-perishable snacks (like granola bars), the school is also asking for socks, underwear, t-shirts and toys for older children, such as playing cards, for the next shipment.

“We have all those things here,” sixth-grader Sophia Zada-Silva said, “and they don’t even have a simple toothbrush or clothes without help from other people. Our intention is to make their life a little bit more normal. A lot of them came there with nothing — just the clothes they had on them.”

Donations from community members can be dropped off at the school’s front office.