Halloween Happenings

October 28, 2021

Enjoy these unique local events offering thrills and goodies.

Spook A Lot Event October 30th

The Unity Dance Complex invites the community to a short, narrated Halloween performance that moves through their parking lot and building and ends with a trunk or treat. Tours will begin every 20 minutes. The event runs from 4 – 6 p.m., with the last performance starting at 5:40 p.m., at 188 Krupp Drive, Williston. The event is free with optional donation. Costumes are encouraged, but optional.

Trunk or Treat Event October 31st

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and the Williston Federated Church are teaming up to host a Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the tennis courts area of the Williston Central School. This is a free event for children to enjoy the holiday in a safe and friendly environment. For more information contact Armand Fournier at 802-343-0777.

Halloween at Ira Allen Chapel

Enjoy the ambience of historic Ira Allen Chapel, lit for effect on Halloween Sunday! Hear the Chapel Organ and enjoy readings of ghoulish stories accompanied by University Organist David Neiweem. Mood music begins at 7p.m., with a recital of organ favorites and readings beginning at 7:30 p.m. The program concludes at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Masks required, costumes encouraged! Call 656-3040 for further information or visit us at www.uvm.edu/cas/music. The Ira Allen Chapel is located at 26 University Place, Burlington.