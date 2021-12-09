Guest column: This is Vermont’s chance to protect abortion

December 9, 2021

By Catherine Coteus

The future of reproductive freedom is at stake. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The Mississippi law is part of a growing trend among states to restrict, dismantle, hinder and eliminate abortion access that was firmly established in the U.S. through extensive case precedent that bases the right to an abortion in the Constitution.

Now all of that is under threat. Even here in Vermont, where such a restrictive law is unlikely to be passed, we have insufficient legal and social protections in place to support people seeking abortion access in the current political climate.

What we need now more than ever are wider and more complete pathways to ensure people get the care they need when they need it. Want to join the fight? Support Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom (www.vermontaccess.org).

Also, support an amendment to the Vermont Constitution to explicitly protect the right to choose. The Reproductive Liberty Amendment (Proposal 5) is slated to be voted on this legislative session. Let your representatives know you support it, now.

Vermonters have an opportunity to put in place the protections and support systems to preserve this essential right before it’s too late. Affordable, unrestricted access to care should be decided here, created here and fostered here, not left up to nine Supreme Court justices in Washington D.C.

Catherine Coteus is a Montpelier mother, business owner and board member of Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom.