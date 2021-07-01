Guest Column: Notes from Town Hall

July 1, 2021

BY ERIK WELLS

Williston Town Manager

Greetings Williston community. The following is a short summary of news and events coming up in Williston from your local government.

COVID-19 & Town Operations

On June 1, we reopened the doors of Town Hall to the public after needing to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been great to see the community in person again at Town Hall after the nearly 15 months of the closure.

Town staff works every day to serve the community, and it was certainly a different experience during the closure that relied on creativity in establishing new systems to continue to deliver services. A big thank you goes out to town staff for their diligence and hard work to provide these services. We welcome seeing folks at Town Hall again. For the time being, we are asking anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask in Town Hall.

Tax Bills Mailed in July

Property tax bills will be mailed in early July leading up to the first payment due date of Aug. 15. There are many ways to pay your tax bill, as new options added during the COVID-19 closure will be continuing.

Bills can be paid online using MuniciPAY, the town’s online payment portal. This system supports credit card and e-check payments (different fees apply for each method). The system can be accessed on the town website. In addition, payments can be dropped off in either of the town drop boxes behind Town Hall (drive-up in the parking lot or at the back door), by postal mail or by stopping at Town Hall during regular business hours.

Please direct any questions about tax payments to Town Treasurer Mary Gratton. She can be reached at mgratton@willistonvt.org or 878-5121.

Independence Day Celebration 2021

The town’s Independence Day celebration events are scheduled for July 2-3. This year’s events include the parade, fireworks, Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Run, band concert and ice cream social, scaled down book sale and historical society open house.

The fireworks are moving to the Community Park in the Village this year and the town is piloting some added transportation options for the event. Local Motion will be providing valet bike parking, and a shuttle bus service will run from Taft Corners to Williston Central School.

I want to wish the community a happy and safe Independence Day weekend.

Introducing Hybrid Meetings

Town boards and commissions have returned to providing public in-person participation options for all meetings. In addition, staff is also working to provide a hybrid option to participate remotely for most boards.

The Selectboard and Development Review Board, with the help from our friends at Town Meeting TV, are piloting a system to allow participation over Zoom. Meeting links will be listed on agendas for boards and commissions that are able to offer a hybrid structure moving ahead. Please share your feedback on hybrid meetings as we work to establish and refine this option.

Get Involved – Be a Town Volunteer

Our town volunteers serving on boards, commissions, committees and representing the town on regional entities are a critical component to Williston’s local governance. There are currently a few volunteer openings to serve the Williston community available. If you are interested in serving, please visit the town website (www.town.williston.vt.us) for the current listing of available openings. Town staff can answer any questions you have about positions if you are interested in learning more.

If you have questions about any of the topics in this column or another topic, please reach out to me. I can be reached using email at ewells@willistonvt.org or by phone at 876-1168. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you around town.