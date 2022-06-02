Guest Column: Language classes for all

June 2, 2022

By Šárka Teplitz, Grade 4

All grades at Williston Central School should learn world languages. What people need to know is that learning a new language is awesome. Every student in Williston deserves to learn another language so the next generation is smarter and the world connection is stronger.

One reason all grades at WCS should have language class is because knowing more languages makes people smarter. For example, if you know another language you know more words, and knowing more words makes people smarter.

Plus, if you know more languages you can communicate more clearly with everyone. And if you communicate with others, you can learn their culture.

Finally, if you can talk to more people, you can learn their point of view, and if you understand people’s point of view, you will be smarter.

Another reason all grades at WCS should have language class is because you can meet more people. For example, if you know another language you can travel to more places because you can communicate with the people who live there. Plus, even in this country, not everyone speaks the same language. Also, learning another language gives people better job opportunities.

Finally, not everyone will enjoy language at first, but they will come to see it is awesome learning a new language.

I want to leave you with one final thought: Just think about being able to speak multiple languages. If you want to be able to speak another language, contact the school administration!