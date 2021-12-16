Guest Column: Collective action for challenging times

December 16, 2021

This column was submitted by the five members of the Williston Selectboard: Terry Macaig, Ted Kenney, Jeff Fehrs, Gordon St. Hilaire and Greta D’Agostino.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect us all, and we will continue to persevere through it.

Throughout the pandemic, we have needed to be flexible and resilient to help keep our neighbors and community safe, doing what each of us can to protect others. We need to continue that mindset and practice as the pandemic is not over and continues to bring suffering to our community and throughout the world. We are all feeling the fatigue, stress and frustration from the last 22 months in this environment and want it to be over, but unfortunately, we are not in that place.

Last month the Vermont Legislature passed Act 1, an act relating to temporary municipal rules in response to Covid-19. This law provides temporary authority for local governments to adopt municipal rules requiring face coverings indoors in public spaces. Under that authority, the Williston Selectboard unanimously adopted such a rule at its Dec. 7 meeting. This rule requires the wearing of face coverings that cover the person’s mouth and nose while indoors at locations that are open to the public. The following are exceptions to this rule:

Children under 2 years old;

A person with a disability or documented medical condition who cannot wear a face covering or cannot safely wear a face covering for reasons related to the disability;

A person for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty as determined by the workplace risk assessment;

Any person while eating or drinking inside any establishment that serves food or beverage;

A person who temporarily removes his/her face covering to communicate to a group of people, such as a participant at a public forum, a leader of a religious service or public presentation, leader of song/singing choir members or the like. Provided, however, that that person’s face covering shall immediately be worn again after said communication is completed;

Places of worship.

Under the authority of Act 1, this rule is now in effect for 45 days and requires future action by the Selectboard to extend it in 30-day increments until April 30. At that time, the temporary authority granted to municipalities by the Legislature ends.

The Selectboard adopted this rule to help protect our community from the spread of Covid-19. Cases in our state and hospitalizations from Covid-19 have reached all-time highs in recent weeks and as the town’s selectboard, we felt it was imperative that our community do what it can to address this public health crisis with all the public health policy tools we have available. Wearing a face covering is proven to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting Covid-19. We need to do what we can to prevent the spread of this terrible disease.

These are challenging times, and what we can do every day is to be kind to each other and help each other. We will get through this time, but it has and will continue to take our collective actions as a community.

Thank you for your help in keeping our community safe by wearing a face covering in public indoor spaces.