Golden golfers

March 17, 2022

Lessons on taking to the links as an elder

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Whether it’s the influence of peers, a professional networking gambit or the possibility to play a healthy sport into your 80s, taking up golf as an older adult is a popular move.

Williston Golf Club head professional Reece Delaire says the majority of the people seeking him out for lessons are aged 50-plus. And 85 percent are women.

Delaire makes it a point to ask first-time older golfers about their athletic history and any physical ailments or mobility limitations. With that information and some golf-specific stretching, it’s time to discuss the basics of grip and stance.

“I want them to smile and laugh through their sessions,” said Delaire, who played at Williston Golf Club as a youngster and went on to play on the CVU High School golf team. “We are not trying to use a lot of power, we just want them to try to make some good contact and get the ball up in the air … We really want them to be excited about learning the game of golf. And we don’t want to give them too much information in the first session.”

Many of the 50-plus players coming to the sport are encouraged by a spouse, he said, and see it as a way to do something active and outside together as they age.

Sherry Pidgeon, a 57-year-old occupational therapist from Williston, fits that bill. She took up the sport last summer with her husband, Ken, who was urged to play by his son and co-workers. The couple bought used clubs, golf shoes and a pull-cart to walk the course and began hitting balls at the driving range at Catamount Country Club in Williston and Kwiniaska Golf Course in Shelburne.

“I had a lot of fun with it,” Pidgeon said.

She relished the time outside and the chance to do a lot of walking. She and Ken played 9 holes almost daily until the weather turned.

“I’m always encouraging people to keep moving,” she said. “I’m just practicing what I preach.”

She also signed up for lessons and got serious about practicing.

“I was really trying to improve my game,” she said. “I enjoy challenging myself.”

Delaire recommends beginners look for group clinics where players can learn with other new players on the driving range. The Links at Lang Farm in Essex, Kwiniaska and Catamount all have driving ranges with clinic opportunities (Williston Golf Club does not have a driving range). Private lessons can take players to the next level, giving them a chance to learn how to hit fairway irons, approach shots and putt.

“Instruction from a PGA-certified instructor is important,” said Delaire. “We learn so much giving golf lessons day in and day out that we can pretty much help anybody, which is pretty fun.”

Delaire teaches lessons through the offseason as well at Gonzo’s, an indoor sports facility in South Burlington. He is currently partnering with Dee Physical Therapy on a golf-specific fitness class with swing instruction that meets twice a week through April.

Age ranges at the class are from 25 years old to 85.

“We teach people how fitness and golf relate to each other and how to use body mechanics to produce the best golf swing possible,” he said. “It gets your body ready for the spring. No one wants to get up on the first tee and shank it out of bounds because they are not warmed up and not ready to go. We want people to swing all winter long so they are ready and able to play golf right off the bat.”

OBSERVER PHOTO COURTESY OF METRO CREATIVE