Getting ‘Fyzical’ at new Taft Corners business

April 21, 2022

Sydney Swindell of Williston recently opened a local franchise of Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center. Observer photo by Jason Starr

Observer staff report

There were plenty of reasons why Sydney Swindell, doctor of physical therapy, wanted to open her new practice, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center, in Vermont.

For starters, Vermont’s aging population, famously among the nation’s oldest, would provide a ready and growing market for her services. She also understood that the state’s physically active population, regardless of age, would need her. While an active lifestyle boosts personal fitness and health, she says, it can also increase risk of injury.

A Georgia native with a hint of Southern accent, Swindell also has fallen in love with Vermont and Williston, where she is raising a family.

“We don’t just live here, we have a life here,” the mother of two says overlooking Taft Corners from her second-floor space in the plaza anchored by Panera Bread. “We wanted to get more ingrained in the community. What we have to offer here gives back to people. It is about the quality of life you can get out of health and wellness.”

Swindell joined the Navy after high school, advancing in a career in the aerospace defense industry that took her to San Diego, Oklahoma and Spain. While in the military, she happened to shadow a physical therapist who was working with a new stroke patient.

“When he first came in, he couldn’t stand up or talk. Six weeks later, he was walking with a cane,” she recalls. The experience was transformative for her, too. “I was hooked. I wanted to experience that kind of satisfaction from my work.”

After a decade in the Navy, Swindell and her family headed to Vermont in 2016, where she enrolled in UVM’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program. With her family happily settled into their new home, she began to envision her dream job — her own PT clinic. She began seeing patients in February.

The primary focus of the practice is balance rehabilitation, and it employs robot technology to retrain a person’s gait. Of all the benefits of improved balance, a main one is fall prevention.

“Thousands of people fall every year and the injuries that result from that can be devastating to a person and their family,” Swindell said.

The practice also provides orthopedic rehabilitation, physiotherapy, sports rehab, therapy for clients with mobility and balance issues, or other limitations stemming from traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, and, simply, aging.

Swindell received a loan from the Vermont Community Loan Fund to purchase equipment and start the practice. The business is a franchise of the national Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center chain.

“(The) franchises are all independently owned,” she said, “and they also provide business support services like accounting, bookkeeping, electronic medical record keeping, discounts on equipment, even an operating manual.”

Swindell’s plans include adding therapists, mental health services, yoga classes and locavore meals on site.

She sees the business as a step toward her ultimate vision of starting a non-profit that offers therapeutic retreats for people with degenerative diseases and their caregivers.

“The non-profit is the ‘holy grail’ idea for the future,” she said, “and this is the day-to-day (service) that we can offer to the community.”