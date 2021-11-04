Friends and family ride in memory of David Auclair

November 4, 2021

Missy Semprebon (right) and her husband Shawn start a commemorative ride for slain Williston resident David Auclair at Mt. Abe Union High School on Oct. 16. Photo by Rachel Weed/Community News Service

By Rachel Weed

Community News Service

Community members drove in a 26-mile parade from Bristol to Waterbury on Oct. 16 to celebrate the life of David Auclair, a Williston resident who was the victim of a homicide in Hinesburg in 2019.

The event, put together by his sister, Missy Semprebon of Waterbury, raised money for the advocacy organization Autism Speaks, as the cause held a special place in Auclair’s heart, Semprebon said.

David was shot and killed on July 11, 2019, in the parking lot of a Hinesburg hiking trail. His wife, Angela Auclair, 47, and step-son, Cory-Lee George, 31, have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are incarcerated as they await trial.

Though a severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning on Saturday afternoon caused many to stay home, the ride proceeded under an open, windy sky, and the rain only started as the ceremony at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in South Burlington, where David is buried, was wrapping up.

“It has been smaller than it was going to be, but it was all the people David would have wanted,” said Semprebon in the closing remarks of the ceremony.

The ride started at Mt. Abraham Union High School in Bristol, where all seven of Auclair’s children attended school. It passed by markers of his life including his childhood home. The ride concluded at the cemetery.

Leading the ride was Auclair’s son, Nick George, who was riding Auclair’s old motorcycle, which he has been fixing up since his father’s passing. Along with George, there were three other motorcyclists and five cars in the procession.

“This is something he would really appreciate. I think it would mean a lot to him,” said Miranda Mitchell, an old friend and roommate of Auclair’s.

During his life, Auclair enjoyed participating in charity rides for The Rolling Thunder, which raised awareness for veteran suicide, and the Autism Ride. According to family members, riding his motorcycle was one of Auclair’s greatest hobbies, which is why they decided to celebrate his life in this way.

To raise money, family members took donations and sold shirts in Auclair’s honor. Roughly $5,000 was raised to be donated to Autism Speaks in Auclair’s name.

The family hopes for this to be an annual event, but may change the date to earlier in the year, as well as the recipient organization.

Semprebon said they may possibly donate to the local police department because they have been so helpful in seeking justice for her brother over the past year.

“We didn’t have justice during the funeral and the wake so (today’s ride) brings a little more justice to it,” George said.

Participants of the ride went back to Semprebon’s house for a small barbeque. This was planned to take place at the Hope Davey Memorial Park in Waterbury, but the forecast caused the event to be moved indoors, where they continued the celebration of Auclair’s life.

