Fourth of July celebration to return

May 20, 2021

The Town of Williston is preparing for the return of its annual Independence Day celebration after a one-year pandemic hiatus.

A parade along Route 2 through Williston Village is planned, as well as an evening fireworks show. The fireworks show location has been moved to Williston Community Park to allow for expanded seating and viewing from more areas of town, as opposed to the former Allen Brook School location.

“At this point, staff is optimistic all can proceed as planned, and encourages residents to participate in the activities and celebrate our community after a very challenging year with the pandemic,” Town Manager Erik Wells wrote in a memo this week to the selectboard.