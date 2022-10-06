The citizens of Williston have the unique opportunity to elect a representative to the Vermont House with experiences and skills we have not seen in a long time. With his military and business background, Bruce Roy is the most prepared candidate to deal with our most pressing daily issues.
It is not news that the cost of living and taxes for the average Vermonter are out of control and impact our families every day. With heating fuel and electricity prices predicted to be the highest in decades, with inflation up over 8 percent, health insurance up 12 percent, groceries up 13 percent, and Williston property taxes up an average of 5 percent, most Williston families are giving up one to two months of their hard-earned income just to buy daily necessities. At this rate, it’s going to be a long, hard winter.
In the midst of this inflationary madness, our current liberal Legislature attempted to pass a carbon tax that would flow higher prices to Vermonters trying to heat their homes and drive to work. This is despite Vermont already having the lowest carbon dioxide emissions in the 50 states. The Legislature is also entertaining expanding Vermont’s sales tax even further, to food and services.
Bruce knows this is just irresponsible taxation and unresponsive to Vermonters’ needs. Or as he likes to call it, “just nuts!”
Our current progressive legislative membership has lost touch with our everyday stresses and priorities. A change is desperately needed in Montpelier for the future of Vermont.
Bruce won’t be part of the political herd mentality that exists in Montpelier. He will stand and fight for what is best for our town and state.
Without reservation, I urge all Williston citizens to vote for change, vote for balance and common sense, vote for Bruce Roy for the Vermont House in the Chittenden-2 district by mail or in person on Nov. 8.