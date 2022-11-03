The death of Williston resident Gerard Malevenda in South Burlington last week has brought much attention to the issue of bike riding and path safety. The loss of one’s life in pursuit of a recreational passion is the definition of a tragic event.
In Williston, I find certain roads are distinctly under maintained from a bike-lane-striping standpoint. Most are scenarios where a striped designation once existed but — because of years of traffic, budget restraints and simply lack of priorities — do not exist in varying degrees today.
Roads of particular danger include North Williston Road, Marshall Avenue and Talcott Road, just to name a few that I ride regularly. Certain bike lanes between Williston and Richmond on Route 2 are not practical to use because of the deterioration of the asphalt. On Route 2A, the drainage grate (which is recessed close to 12 inches) on the northeast corner with Mountain View Road in the middle of the bike lane is an accident just waiting to happen.
The bike path section of the bridge going over the Allen Brook is also not navigable because of asphalt irregularities, which dictate riders move to the streets. This is in addition to small sections of the road between Taft Corners and Five Corners (in Essex Junction) where bike paths just are not in existence.
I know it’s easy to complain, and I also know that both the Town of Williston and the State Agency of Transportation work hard to protect us and do their jobs. I also appreciate the budget constraints that are always a hindering factor in public agencies.
But even if we can’t make everything perfect in the flawed traffic patterns that exist today, it is imperative that we strive to properly maintain the safeguards that do exist and improve existing hazards. The loss of a human life is too great a sacrifice to say “whoops” to in hindsight.