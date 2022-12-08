To the Editor:
The CVU fall sports season left us with three state champion titles: field hockey, girls soccer and football. The dedication of the athletes, coaches, school employees, administrators and student supporters was inspiring.
To the Editor:
But teams accomplished these feats despite the poor athletic facilities at CVU. We attended games at South Burlington and Burlington high schools. The stands at their turf fields were packed with community members and students who had a safe, purposeful place to gather.
CVU offers no such home experience: no lights for evening games; no sound system for hype music; no announcing our athletes or scores; no concession stand; no stadium; no student musicians playing at halftime. An occasional food truck is the result of school and parent efforts — the valiant workarounds of those who want an experience for the students and community that we aren’t set up to give.
At football games, students drag an old couch behind a goal post, creating a seating area for four, while other students stand around. There’s no game visibility.
Field hockey is meant to be played on turf. Home games are cancelled on rainy days while competitors’ games go on. At away games, athletes must adjust to the faster speed of a game that they can’t adequately prepare for on grass. Coaches and our activities director scrambled for turf time leading up to the finals. Groundskeepers do their best in an unwinnable battle.
Some say quality facilities aren’t in support of equity and inclusion for all. Those who feel that way should attend a game at Burlington or South Burlington high schools and take in a diverse crowd of fans. I have read that CVU is too close to our neighbors and can’t hold evening games. Rival schools have neighbors. These are problems that can be addressed through policies.
Voice your support for improved facilities through the CVSD strategic planning process (https://www.cvsdvt.org/). This process will create goals. When it’s time to vote, support our schools.
In the short term, ask questions for immediate improvements. For sports that need turf, regularly scheduled turf time and a bus should be a requirement at the outset of the season. We need well-planned risers on all sports fields. Games should have an announcer. Use the concession stand we have.
Athletic facilities that support the quality of our program is important in creating outcomes to be proud of. We can do better for our students and community.
Meg Thomas
Williston
