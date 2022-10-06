In the primary election in August, I wrote in Bruce Roy and Tony O’Rourke on the Republican ballot for House Representatives. I respect and support them both.
But here lies the problem: I also respect and support Ted Kenney running for Chittenden County State’s Attorney on the Democratic Ballot.
What should I have done? Could I have written in Ted’s name on the Republican ballot?
Our legal system is letting all of us down. People are talking about getting rid of police. I told my kids that would never happen. What stops me from jumping in my car and driving like a bat out of hell down the road? It’s not the thought that I might get in an accident. It’s the fact that a speeding ticket will raise my insurance. And what stops people from stealing? It’s not always their moral compass. It’s going to jail. Who do you call in a domestic situation? When your house is broken into? When your loved one is missing?
The other day at Hannaford, a man in front of me asked if I was from around here. I said yes. He asked me what happened to Burlington? He used to live here and wanted to show his wife “beautiful Burlington.” They were shocked at the graffiti; the city was dirty and run down. I commented that Burlington is having problems with gangs/drugs right now.
But who am I kidding if I think Burlington issues will stay in Burlington?
Essentially, those who voted in the Democratic Primary are the few people who have decided the direction of our legal system for all of Chittenden County. So I am asking, what will happen if me and other people write in Ted Kenney on the November ballot?