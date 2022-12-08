The Living Green article in the Nov. 23 edition of the Observer (“The Electric Grid — What is it and how do we benefit from it”) was very informative. I will add that the “grid” has an ever-increasing need for distributed generation. The article’s diagram and description depict large, centralized generation systems.
There are several scales of distributed generation that were left out — medium-sized commercial solar and wind projects scattered throughout the state. Now, more and more, we see small solar distributed generation mounted at our homes and businesses. Many of these systems produce more electrons than they use, which are then added to the grid via net metering. With battery storage, their ability to further benefit the grid is enhanced.
Some percentage of the electrons produced at large, remote generators are lost in transit prior to their eventual use. Distributed generation, by definition, is decentralized. This greatly reduces losses, as it is produced nearer the end user.
There is a significant discussion now regarding large hydro-energy generation, such as Hydro Quebec, and whether it should be considered renewable. This is an important discussion but beyond the scope of this letter.
Rep. Jim McCullough
House Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee