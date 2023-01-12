This is such an exciting time, when the state Legislature convenes for the first time of the two-year biennium. We welcome dozens of new lawmakers, inaugurate our governor and state-wide officials, and continue the critically important work of solving our child care crisis.
This work has been decades in the making, and the child care crisis in our state has never been more dire. Vermonters have made clear, child care is essential and we can no longer afford to get by with small steps or half measures. We need a child care system that meets the needs of our children, families and early childhood educators, and supports our workforce and economy.
In the weeks to come, we are counting on lawmakers and our governor to advance and support legislation that provides a comprehensive and equitable solution to the child care crisis. The solution must include ongoing and long-term public investment to ensure every child who needs it has access to quality child care, that families spend no more than 10 percent of their income on child care and that early childhood educators are fairly compensated.
The solution must also improve the state’s child care governance structure by creating a single, empowered state entity to oversee the child care system. Additionally, state leaders must keep their focus on equity and accessibility, so that every child has access to care regardless of zip code, ability, racial or ethnic background, health needs or family composition.
Anything less than this is a disservice to Vermonters. This is the time for leadership to fully address this crisis and that means investing in child care as public infrastructure.
Public investment in our child care system solves so many of our state’s toughest challenges. Thousands of business leaders, community stakeholders, parents and Vermonters from every corner of the state have banded together in this moment. Vermont’s youngest children are relying on us to get this done.