To the Editor:
As a mother of a 7-year-old, sister of a swim team participant and proponent of pool rehabilitation after multiple surgeries, I can grasp the benefit of pool access.
Swimming is a vital skill for our young people to learn. Our beautiful state resources cannot and should not be fully experienced without this skill, and yet it is so very difficult for a parent to access quality, local swim classes for their children.
Where is CVU’s swim team? The Champlain Valley School District towns have an excellent tax base. Yet parents must pay to be part of a private swim club for their child to participate in this life-long, life-saving sport.
Our older, less physically able residents struggle to find necessary methods of staying fit, especially during the winter months. As Covid showed us, loss of access to programs can lead to decreased physical mobility, secondary to loss in muscle strength and weight gain.
It is a crying shame that we lost The Edge facility — a fully functional aquatic center in the heart of Williston, since filled in with concrete — a shameful waste of resources that was done to prevent competition without consideration of the possible benefit to the community.
How do we make this a community effort? How does one start a fundraising campaign? I am one of many who believe strongly in this effort, but lack community activism experience.
Allen Brook School is exploding with new young families. Having access to quality, local swim lessons may just save the life of one of those young children. Having access to aquatic classes in the winter could prevent one of our seniors from falling and breaking a leg on ice and losing their independence.
The sooner access to such an important resource is created the better.
Kathryn Hibbert,
Williston
Currently in Williston
