I write to you, not only as the Executive Director of the Red Cross in Vermont, but as a resident of Williston.
2022 has been a year of crisis — both seen and unseen — for families and communities.
Crises we’ve seen have included extreme climate disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and wildfires out West; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis in January 2022.
But there were personal crises too — unseen to many beyond those experiencing them: the person who needed CPR during a cardiac arrest, the family who needed to contact a deployed service member during an emergency, and the hospital patient who needed a lifesaving blood transfusion.
For all these crises and more, people in Williston stepped up to help families and communities throughout Vermont and beyond. Our volunteers — who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce — along with our blood, platelet and financial donors are simply amazing. Although they’re ordinary individuals like you and me, their compassionate gifts make an extraordinary difference in people’s most dire moments.
As crises continue to upend lives every day, join us to give help and hope for people in need by visiting redcross.org to become a Red Cross volunteer, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, or make a financial donation.
On behalf of those we serve, we thank you for your support in 2022.