The mood at recent Vermont Climate Council committee meetings is bleak as the folks tasked by the Legislature to come up with a plan to meet the greenhouse gas reduction mandates of the Global Warming Solutions Act do not have one.
It’s not entirely their fault. The task is, and always was, politically and logistically impossible. The whole thing has echoes of the Legislature passing a law to deliver a single payer healthcare system before looking at the details of what it would cost and what it would take. When the public finally saw the price tag, dreams of single payer very quickly evaporated.
Now there is a palpable frustration growing between the more idealistic Climate Council committee members who are eager to put forward concrete proposals to meet the mandates and the more politically oriented members who are trying to keep things vague because they know the second those kinds of details come out, the public will reject them.
Such an exchange took place at the Aug. 29 Transportation Task Group meeting when Gina Campoli asked about providing an estimate of how much money the state would need to raise for just one program and where the money would come from.
“For example,” said Campoli, “We need X amount of incentives and X amount of charging infrastructure. We’re spending X amount now. Then there’s a gap … to get to the numbers of electric vehicles that are necessary.
“It’s going to require a certain investment on the part of the state both to underwrite the incentives and the cost of the infrastructure …. What’s the gap to get to the numbers we need?”
This is an easy calculation that any reasonable person would expect to be a top priority for any action plan, and one that shouldn’t take nearly two years and counting to answer. This unwillingness to face fiscal facts is the reason Gov. Scott vetoed the Council’s Clean Heat Standard recommendation.
Jane Lazorchak, the Global Warming Solutions Act project director, deflected Campoli’s question, hinting that it’s okay to discuss spending federal money, but not money Vermont will have to raise ourselves.
“The kinds of questions you’re diving into, Gina, are like bigger funding issues and where are there gaps and state funding needed,” she said. “Weatherization is a great example. We’re floating the boat with federal dollars, but there’s going to be a cliff, so how are we going to pay for that long term?”
Yes, how? And how big exactly is that cliff you’ve put us on track to go over?
Campoli offers a rundown, including increasing Vermont’s electric vehicle fleet from 5,000 to 126,000 and weatherizing 90,000 homes, “not to mention bike, ped and transit, and all that stuff … There are big long-term needs, ongoing, present and future. I mean, if we think we can just put $50,000 in here and $100,000 in there and mission accomplished, we’re kidding ourselves. It’s going to be major,” she said.
Major indeed. And new taxes on motor and home heating fuels to cover that number, which is what the Council is discussing in one form or another, will be majorly unpopular.
But this “don’t ask for details, don’t tell costs” attitude is clearly unsatisfying to Council members who think asking and telling should be a celebrated part of the process. It’s the reason they signed up. Months passing without meaningful debate over substantive ideas led Sebbi Wu, a VPIRG employee who serves as liaison between the Just Transitions Committee and the Transportation Task Group, to ask with visible disillusionment, “Where are the specifics?”
From the other side, the frustration stems from logistical realities.
“There’s just this practical nature of, Vermont cannot afford to stand up a performance standard on our own. Administratively it would be impossible,” Lazorchak said. “If no other New England state is really looking at this right now, how do we say we’re going to adopt one in 2024? ... It’s so hard because we’re really just not capable of doing much on our own.”
So, no revenue, no interested partners and no logistical capability. Perhaps this is why a number of key legislative-appointee Council members are asking not to return when their terms are up next month. These folks are fleeing the sinking ship, but the taxpayers are trapped down in the hold, and we are being set up to waste a major amount of taxpayer dollars for not much return.
Rob Roper is a member of the board of directors at the Ethan Allen Institute, online at www.ethanallen.org.