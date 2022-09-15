The mood at recent Vermont Climate Council committee meetings is bleak as the folks tasked by the Legislature to come up with a plan to meet the greenhouse gas reduction mandates of the Global Warming Solutions Act do not have one.

It’s not entirely their fault. The task is, and always was, politically and logistically impossible. The whole thing has echoes of the Legislature passing a law to deliver a single payer healthcare system before looking at the details of what it would cost and what it would take. When the public finally saw the price tag, dreams of single payer very quickly evaporated.