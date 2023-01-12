I am an advocate for a community that balances transportation options that include walking, rolling, transit (buses) and cars. Williston is lucky enough to have good (although not yet perfect – more connections need to be made) infrastructure for all these transit modes. This is especially true in Taft Corners and surrounding neighborhoods, in the Village and neighborhoods surrounding the schools, and in some of neighborhoods north of Williston Road and along Route 2A.
But while the town and its partners continue to work toward a more connected, safe community, and community voices continue to help identify ways to make Williston better and safer for walking and rolling (this includes bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, etc.), many of us might forget that we have good access to Green Mountain Transit (GMT) buses. And at least for now, they are free! For teenagers, older Vermonters, parents with little ones, folks going to work, people shopping, for medical appointments, going out to lunch … you name it, GMT buses are there.
Whether you’re focused on how to reduce your carbon footprint, hoping to spend less by using your car less (or getting rid of it all together), if you don’t drive, or you’re wanting to increase your health (bus riders often walk more as they walk to and from bus stops), hopping on GMT buses can help.
Williston is served directly by two different bus routes, the No. 1 and the No. 10. The No. 1 connects downtown Burlington with Taft Corners along Williston Road by way of the University Mall. The No. 10 connects Williston to Essex Junction via Route 2A and then continues to the Essex Experience, through Essex Town, and back along Route 2A to Taft Corners. Although a less-traveled route, it is a simple way to get to the Amtrack station, connect to other routes into Winooski and Burlington, or head out to Essex destinations.
In addition to these “fixed” routes, GMT contracts with SSTA to provide “paratransit” services in Williston. These services serve residents who meet specific criteria and may be served door-to-door by SSTA vehicles. Recently at a Williston selectboard presentation about GMT, the selectboard asked about how Williston residents can access these services. If you’re not sure if you qualify for paratransit services, you can reach out to GMT at (802) 864-2282 or ADA@RideGMT.com to ask. They will help.
If you’re ready to take the bus, check out the GMT website at www.ridegmt.com for schedules, an interactive map or access to a trip planner service. You can also download the GMT app for your smartphone. Then, all you do is hop on and let the great GMT drivers take you to where you want to go. It’s fairly easy.
As your Williston representative to the GMT Board of Commissioners, I’m here to help you as well. Please reach out to me with any questions at abrewer@ridegmt.com.
Amy Brewer is Williston’s representative on the Green Mountain Transit Board of Commissioners.