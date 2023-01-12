I am an advocate for a community that balances transportation options that include walking, rolling, transit (buses) and cars. Williston is lucky enough to have good (although not yet perfect – more connections need to be made) infrastructure for all these transit modes. This is especially true in Taft Corners and surrounding neighborhoods, in the Village and neighborhoods surrounding the schools, and in some of neighborhoods north of Williston Road and along Route 2A. 

But while the town and its partners continue to work toward a more connected, safe community, and community voices continue to help identify ways to make Williston better and safer for walking and rolling (this includes bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, etc.), many of us might forget that we have good access to Green Mountain Transit (GMT) buses. And at least for now, they are free! For teenagers, older Vermonters, parents with little ones, folks going to work, people shopping, for medical appointments, going out to lunch … you name it, GMT buses are there.