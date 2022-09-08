Greetings Williston community. There is a feeling of autumn in the air with cooler mornings and the sun setting before 8 p.m. as we move into our next Vermont season and all that comes with it in our community. It’s been a busy summer at Town Hall, and I’d like to highlight a few things coming up in this month’s message:
Exploring a Community Center and the Future Library Space Project — Get Involved
This fall the town will begin a comprehensive project to evaluate options for a community center space in conjunction with assessing and scoping the future of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library’s space needs. The project will focus on considering possible alternatives, including the viability of a new combined community center and library space, a new community center and an addition to the current library, and separate new facilities.
The goal of this project is to hear from the community about what it would like to see in these potential spaces and how they could be used into the future, and for the town to understand what the viability is for each of these options, including capital and operational costs. It’s a first-step project to assist the Selectboard and Library Trustees in considering future space options. An architectural consultant will be involved to lead this project and a steering committee will guide the work. The study will be funded using federal (ARPA) dollars that the town has received.
The town is working to establish the steering committee so it can begin its work this fall. The committee will include four community members in addition to representatives from the Selectboard, Library Trustees and Recreation & Parks Committee. Please visit the town website (www.town.williston.vt.us) if you are interested in applying to serve on the committee, and be on the lookout for information in the coming months to engage and share your thoughts on the future of these spaces.
Special Town Meeting – Nov. 8
There will be a Special Town Meeting as part of the General Election on Nov. 8 to consider a single article asking whether the town should enter into a Communications Union District (CUD) with other Chittenden County communities to improve broadband service. This question will appear on the General Election ballot that will be mailed by the State of Vermont to all active registered voters in the coming weeks.
There is also the option to vote in person on Election Day at the National Guard Armory from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. A public information session will be held Nov. 1 during the Selectboard meeting.
A CUD is a new special unit of government that enables one or more cities/towns to build, or cause to be built, communication infrastructure together. There are currently nine throughout the state. Vermont has set a goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, high-speed broadband internet services to all addresses. CUDs have been established throughout the state to assist with reaching this goal.
High-speed broadband is defined as having download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second (mbps) and upload speeds of at least 3 mbps. Currently in Williston there are 140 addresses that do not have access to these minimum speeds, and this creates a real challenge in our online world. Vermont’s model is to build out fiber optic networks with speeds of 100 mbps for downloads and uploads. To reach the addresses lacking broadband, fiber cable will have to pass addresses that currently have broadband level internet, giving them an option to join the fiber networks established.
A CUD is governed by a board of directors representing each member community. The board can solicit proposals for a provider of broadband services to build and operate the network, and provides oversight and accountability for the work. By collaborating, cities and towns are more likely to attract a provider and leverage financial resources to make the network buildout viable. The Vermont Community Broadband Board provides grant funding to CUDs to assist in the network buildout.
A CUD, as its own unit of government, would be separate from the government of Williston. It would have no taxing authority and must fund the build-out via grants, loans, gifts or private investment. Membership in a CUD poses no financial risk to the town or individual taxpayers, by state statute — meaning taxpayer dollars will not be used. And if the CUD fails, no liability falls to the member towns or taxpayers.
Forming a CUD is the first step in this process. The cost to build out a network is unknown at this stage. It is possible a viable business plan for this network does not occur.
However, the creation of a CUD is the best option currently available to achieve universal broadband access for Williston. Joining Williston in November to consider the CUD question are Essex Town, Essex Junction, Shelburne and South Burlington.
Please reach out with any questions about these items and anything else you would like to discuss. I can be reached at ewells@willistonvt.org or at my desk at (802) 876-1168. See you around town.