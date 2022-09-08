Erik Wells

Erik Wells

Greetings Williston community. There is a feeling of autumn in the air with cooler mornings and the sun setting before 8 p.m. as we move into our next Vermont season and all that comes with it in our community. It’s been a busy summer at Town Hall, and I’d like to highlight a few things coming up in this month’s message: 

Exploring a Community Center and the Future Library Space Project — Get Involved 