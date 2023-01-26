The 2023 legislative session has officially begun, and once again things are different than a year ago. For the first time since I was elected in 2020, we began the session fully in person with all of the traditional pomp and circumstance of the opening of a new biennium.

It was exciting to feel so much hopeful energy in “the people’s house” and to welcome so many freshman legislators (51) — most notably my new seatmate in the Chittenden 2 district, Rep. Angela Arsenault! 