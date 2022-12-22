We are honored to represent Williston and look forward to a productive biennium. Before we get started, we thought we’d share a little bit about how the Legislature functions and the thoughtful, thorough process that’s followed before a bill can become a law.
The General Assembly will convene on Jan. 4. On that first day, each body — the House and Senate — will elect their respective leaders: the Speaker of the House, and the President Pro Tempore for the Senate. All 150 representatives and 30 senators will be sworn in and the hard work will begin.
The speaker will assign each House member to a standing committee, and the Senate Committee on Committees will appoint each Senator to at least two of that body’s standing committees. Senate members divide their time in both morning and afternoon committee sessions, while House representatives focus their time in one committee. For the most part, committee discussions are civil and positive as members seek to find common ground.
A small and mighty group of 18 non-partisan in-house attorneys, each with their specific expertise, is employed by the state as Legislative Counsel. They draft bills as requested by representatives and senators. More than 1,400 bills were drafted in 2021-22. About 1,000 were introduced, and 213 passed both the House and Senate.
After a bill is formally introduced on the House or Senate floor through a first reading, it’s sent to the committee of jurisdiction. The committee hears from the legislative sponsor of the bill and decides whether or not to take it up for a full hearing.
During a full hearing, committees hear from a wide range of advocates, stakeholders, members of the governor’s administration and others with expertise and experience as requested. The public is always welcome to sit in on committee meetings or watch them via livestream. The ability to testify via Zoom has been a welcome innovation that allows more people to testify and be part of the process without having to travel to Montpelier.
A bill is almost never voted out of committee in the same form it enters, as people from all sides of the issue have their say on it and may offer amendments. A Legislative Counsel attorney is always present for bill research in committee meetings, giving legal advice and rewriting the bill as directed by the committee chair.
Once a bill is thoroughly vetted by the committee and voted out, it’s sent to the floor of the House or Senate (wherever it originated) for a second reading and vote. If it passes second reading, it’s read a third time and voted on again. If the bill passes third reading, it’s sent to the other body (the one that it did not originate from) to go through the same process of readings and committee action. Once both bodies agree on the wording, the bill is sent to the governor for signature to become law.
If, however, there is disagreement between the House and Senate, the bill goes back to the committee that started the process. That committee can either agree with the other body and send it to the floor for a vote, or it can disagree and ask for a Committee of Conference to be formed to work out the differences. This committee will have six members, three each from the House and Senate. If they come to agreement, the bill is sent back to both chambers for an up-or-down vote (a simple “yea” or “nay”) without amendment. If the bill passes both chambers it is sent to the governor for signature. This is an intentionally detailed process and relatively few bills make it through each year.
While legislators may know generally of all bills introduced, they specialize in the bills that their committee is working on. You’re always welcome to inquire about the status of a particular bill, and even if we’re not immediately aware of its status, we can check with the committee chair or Legislative Counsel.
You can also get a wealth of information from the General Assembly’s website: www.leg.state.vt.us. There you can view bills “as introduced” as well as track their progress (if taken up) in committee by checking the weekly agenda for the committee of jurisdiction for your issue. From the website, you can also access the livestream for committee meetings as well as full House and Senate floor sessions.
We look forward to sharing updates on our work as the session unfolds and strive to be accessible. Please feel free to contact us anytime at ebrady@leg.state.vt.us and aarsenault@leg.state.vt.us with questions, concerns or invitations to community events and meetings.
Erin Brady and Angela Arsenault were elected in November to two-year terms to represent Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and
Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden,
Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Basin average rainfall of 1" to 2" and about 1" of liquid
equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall
totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the
Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern
Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally
higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be
reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River
at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which
are of the highest concern at this time.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight, and peaking during the early to mid-morning hours on
Friday before abating in the afternoon. In parts of the southern
Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York,
these strong winds may arrive soon after an elevation dependent
2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the region. This could
exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
