We are a state full of committed citizens who care about the future of our planet and the preservation of our natural world. Every day, we make individual decisions that, when taken collectively, really make a difference, especially when it comes to recycling. 

While recycling is second nature to many of us, there is a lot more that happens once your blue bin is picked up or taken to a drop-off center. All that material — upwards of 50,000 tons per year — is taken to the Materials Recovery Facility, or MRF (pronounced “murf”) in Williston, where your blue bin materials are sorted and prepared for market. Vermonters make individual decisions to recycle, and the MRF captures these recycled items to create a collective system that diverts tons of materials from the landfill. 