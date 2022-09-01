Cows grazing in a field

I belong to a local CSA that supplies my weekly milk from a small herd of 15 or so cows. Across Charlotte’s gentle hills the small herd grazes, (one of the farming practices known for sequestering carbon out of the air and growing healthy soil, while creating wildlife corridors, pollinator habitat and filtering water). Truly exemplary people tend this land. They regularly host pasture walks to share with other farmers how they have restored so much ecosystem health to their land and soil. They also offer incredible generosity and build community within their pricing model, offering milk at a sliding scale range so that all Vermonters have equal access to this nourishing product. They exemplify the best of the best in small-scale farming.

Then, two weeks ago, an accident: tractor flipped, broken leg. It was a harsh moment of reality. The family had a brief debate, and quickly made the call that, after being in dairy for almost 20 years, they would sell the cows. This accident wasn’t the main reason, but it was the last straw; dairy farming has become simply too taxing, too costly and, despite caring deeply and being the best managers and community members — dairy simply isn’t tenable.