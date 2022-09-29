VTDigger recently reported on a convocation on “Crime and Punishment” in Burlington City Hall held by a group called “The Keep Vermont Safe Coalition.” This coalition is a mix of conservatives on the issue of policing and law and order. The event attracted just over 20 attendees and was moderated by Ericka Redic, a conservative blogger and Libertarian nominee for Vermont’s U.S. House seat, and by Christopher-Aaron Felker, chair of Burlington’s Republican committee. Panelists included Christina Nolan, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont and Republican U.S. Senate candidate; Michael Hall, executive director of the Vermont Police Coalition; and Brady Toensing, a former vice chair of the state GOP. 

Toensing led former President Trump’s Vermont campaign committee in 2016 and was then recruited to serve in Trump’s Department of Justice.