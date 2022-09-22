“This is our national truth: America would not be America without the wealth from black labor, without black striving, black ingenuity, black resistance.”
― Nikole Hannah-Jones, “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water”
There are many well-known events throughout the year that we as Americans look forward to celebrating. Most of them have historical roots that quite often are lost on us.
Vermont has taken the unique approach of unearthing something that was previously lost. The fourth Saturday of August has been proclaimed Vermont First African Landing Day. Inspired by the passage of the 400 Years of African American History Commission (H.R. 1242) and the 1619 Project, the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance initiated this commemoration three years ago.
Vermont First African Landing Day marks the historical beginnings of African Americans in what would become the United States. It reminds us of the day that “20 and odd” enslaved Africans who had been stolen from a Portuguese slave ship placed their feet on the ground in what was then Port Comfort, Va. They were immediately traded for supplies.
Shortly before this, Virginia held its first meeting of its general assembly. This historical event is considered to be the beginning of the system of government we proudly call democracy. While many historians are quick to point out the prior existence of Spanish slavery and forms of indentured servitude in the world, 1619 marks the early English-colonial beginnings of the massive institution of slavery in what would become the United States.
This nation cannot un-know the unearthed history and contributions of American descendants of slavery in the development of all facets of life in the United States. We can however now hope to build a better future as we embrace and fully understand our past.
The worldwide racial reckoning in response to the televised police murder of George Floyd served as one of the components that sparked a desire for a deeper understanding of who we are as a nation. Consistent with our history as a nation, that step forward sparked a massive backlash of hate.
The theme of Vermont First African Landing Day this year was “We’ve come this far by faith.” Through hundreds of years of slavery, breeding plantations, an economy fed by stolen land and forced, free labor, emancipation proclamation, exception clauses in federal and state constitutions, segregation, the Jim Crow era, the criminalization of blackness and poverty, our faith has carried us through.
In keeping with the spirit of this theme, many local and nationally known gospel artists were part of this year’s celebration last month in Burlington, which included history exhibits, wellness activities, spoken word presentations and youth activities. The 1619 traveling exhibit was on display and remains in the Richard Kemp Center through mid-September.
The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance has given us something tangible with which to do the work. All that is left is for folks to have the courage and commitment to embrace this opportunity and be a part of the messy work of addressing the legacy of slavery and eradicating systemic racism.
This means coming together, standing with and acknowledging the contribution, resilience and power of black folks in Vermont, and commemorating the fact that we have come this far by faith.
Christine Hughes is the director of the Richard Kemp Center, a Burlington nonprofit that expands programs and services that support black Vermonters, preserve their culture and advance racial equity and justice.