In the past year, local news outlets have covered recurring instances of essential housing projects being delayed by one person, or a few people. Stories from Jericho, South Burlington, Middlebury, Williston, Castleton, Waterbury, Morristown, Burlington, Winooski, Hartford, Putney, and others highlight how easy it is to obstruct housing progress in Vermont.

Legislators of all parties, businesses from all industries and communities across the state agree that housing is the foundational challenge for Vermont right now. We can no longer allow state and local regulatory processes to be weaponized to derail housing opportunities.